Killer look of Mouni Roys in black corset, pants make fans weak at the knees | Fashion trends





Offering a fresh and unique blend of femininity with a modern twist, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has been seen dressed to kill in an all-black look inspired fashion enthusiasts to add an alluring vibe to their summer wardrobes while that the hot season is still here. Going bold and giving a sultry touch to the fashion of wearing indoor wear like outerwear, Mouni paired a sexy black corset with a pair of black pants and fans can’t sit still while they take style cues to kill off the chic ’90s-inspired boudoir look on their next outing. Relying on his social media account, Mouni shared the photo which was enough to raise temperatures on the internet. The photo showed the diva donning the body-hugging off-the-shoulder corset featuring a deep sweetheart neckline. Pairing it with high waisted black leather pants, Mouni kept it at the waist with a very wide black colored belt with a huge buckle in the center. Letting her sleek, silky tresses open up behind her back in her signature mid-length hairstyle, Mouni opted to go without accessories and let her steamy hot outfit do the talking to the max. Dressed in a pop of nude lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with rosy cheeks, thick kohl-rimmed eyes that are well-defined with streaks of black eyeliner and filled eyebrows. Striking sultry pose for the camera, Mouni captioned the photo simply with a black heart emoji as fans emptied their love stash in the comments section. + The corset is attributed to Indian fashion designer Rudraksh Dwivedis under the eponymous brand while the black leather pants are luxury ready-made Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia. Mouni Roy was styled by fashion stylist Pranita Shetty. A favorite of Bollywood divas this year, corsets were recently featured on the popular show Bridgertonare and are making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve a tiny waist despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts from Bollywood actors that are paired with outerwear in a mix of chic and grunge. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/mouni-roy-s-killer-look-in-black-corset-pants-makes-fans-go-weak-in-the-knees-101629098992872.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos