Ecommerce Merchandising Coordinator – Temporary





In the role, you have the following tasks: Weekly tasks: Update and maintain weekly and seasonal reports;

Creation of sales presentations for internal meeting with Retail and Product Merchandising;

Liaise with the various internal and external stakeholders on requests;

Monitor product pages and ensure the accuracy of how products are displayed on the website;

Conduct ad hoc analysis and activities related to weekly and seasonal milestones Seasonal activities: Assist with buying season activities: establish sales reports, create decks / reports for setback meetings, provide data for ad hoc planning requests;

Download orders for seasonal purchases;

Assist the go-to-market process for seasonal purchases from start to finish;

Seasonal order tracking and delivery tracking;

Assisting with photo studio related activities – tracking delivery of images and following up with key contacts on a seasonal basis. You will be offered a competitive salary based on your experience and knowledge. Requirements: * Bachelor’s degree in business administration, fashion management or a related field;

* 1-2 years of experience in e-commerce, ideally in the fashion industry;

* Advanced skills in Excel;

* Quick learning of new systems and tools;

* Good analytical skills and great attention to detail;

* Strong planning and organizational skills, ability to multitask and set priorities;

* Motivated and aware of the business with an ability to adapt to change in a dynamic environment;

* Flexible and team player, comfortable working in a fast-paced and rapidly changing environment;

* Strong communication skills, being able to get your message across to a variety of stakeholders;

* Ability to work independently, while supporting the team on cross-functional activities;

* Knowledge of products in the clothing category for women and men is a plus;

* Fluent English. About the company: As a member of the Ecommerce Merchandising team, you will work to maximize sales by delivering the best possible merchandising strategy on their website alongside planning, site merchandising, content, master data, merchandising products and external partners.

