Fashion
18 tie-dye tops that get the fashion editor’s seal of approval
For many of us, tie-dye will have specific, and possibly negative, associations with the ‘90s. It was a look that was prevalent on teen TV shows and regularly spotted on members of famous girl groups, and it exuded a certain sort of bohemian vibe that demanded ripped denim, shiny accessories, and an overall attitude. ” too cool for school ”. . Well, like it or not, the trend is back, with a plethora of tie-dye buys popping up on the runways at Off-White, Dior, Stella McCartney and Proenza Schouler this season.
I would never have presented myself as a tie-dye type, but thanks to the surprisingly chic styles of brands like COS, I slowly found myself coming up with the idea. While I don’t rock full homecoming outfits, I enjoyed styling tie-dye tees with polished staples, like tailored pants or minimalist summer dresses. Like denim, it provides the perfect relaxed counterpoint to bespoke pieces or clean lines.
Available at all prices, it is a resolutely democratic trend. The Who What Wear’s Nell block recently purchased a blue iteration of MRS and is a big fan, in the meantime I have invested in one of COS’s marines tie-dye t-shirts. Of course, if you’re more of a fashion extrovert, there are plenty of rainbow-colored pieces out there: Rodarte currently has plenty of wellness pieces on offer, as does Free People. I understand that this is a throwback to the ’90s too far, but all I would say is, don’t know until you’ve tried it. Scroll down to view and shop for this season’s coolest tie dye tops.
Shop our selection of tie-dye tops
M&S Collection 100% Tie-Dye Cotton Long Sleeve Top (13)
Cos LONG SLEEVE TIE-DYE Top (45)
Ibiza by Loewe Paula Long-sleeved tie-dye silk top (795)
M&S Collection Tie-dye 100% cotton crew-neck sweatshirt (20)
Cos Slim fit t-shirt (25)
Roll up Radarte-print tie-dye cotton-blend sweatshirt (285)
Day of the week Vera print high collar (30)
M&S Collection 100% Tie-Dye Cotton Long Sleeve Top (13)
All saints Dropout Mic Tie Dye T-shirt (27)
Electric & Pink Davis sweater (148)
RE / DONE 50s tie-dye cotton-jersey T-shirt (180)
Cos Casual sweatshirt (28)
All saints Tie Dye Stripe Imogen Tank Top (37)
Electric & Pink Neil sweatshirt (90)
H&M Crop top (ten)
Monki Pajama set (30)
Day of the week Stella print tank top (12)
NastyGal Tie-dye print crew-neck cropped tank top (8)
Next: Fall / Winter 2021 trends: the only fashion looks you need to know
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
