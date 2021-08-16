Fashion
Durable leather designs win prestigious awards for DMU students
The innovative and sustainable use of leather has earned students at De Montfort University Leicester (DMU) prestigious awards from a historic livery company.
The design of the overall winner Ellie Jones
Founded by Royal Charter in 1444 to control the sale of leather in London, and now devoted to supporting charity and education around the British leather trade, The Leather Goods Company set a live briefing for final year DMU students in the fields of fashion, textiles, art, design and architecture.
Students were encouraged to ‘think outside the box’ to showcase creative and technologically enhanced uses of leather in their designs, and were fully informed during an online conference with leading leather seller Alistair Tusting.
A total of 18 prizes were up for grabs for a total of £ 5,000. Student Contour Mode Ellie Jones took home £ 1,000 as the top prize winner, after wowing the judges by using cutting edge technology to create a cowl neck playsuit and a suede leather hooded cropped jacket.
Ellie, whose surface printing design was inspired by the relationship between Fibonacci sequence and skeletal structure, used technologically advanced printing methods, including GRDXKN®.
Also known as “grid-skin”, GRDXKN® is a newly invented technical ink, which becomes flexible polyurethane foam when activated by heat.
By applying GRDXKN® to her clothes, Ellie has succeeded in achieving a 3D embossed effect – with anti-slip, stabilizing, refractory, insulating and shock-resistant qualities – giving a contemporary edge to a traditional textile.
She said, “It’s amazing. I am so grateful to have been selected as the recipient of such an exceptional award, especially given the caliber of all of the finalists.
“I am also extremely grateful to the Munich founder of GRDXKN®, Bastian Müller. I discovered the technology through Pinterest, and after approaching Bastian, he agreed to support my studies with such authenticity and willingness.
“Our collaboration consisted of months of video calls, learning the grid printing process, design development, sampling, final print production, as well as fabric and print shipping. Between the countries. I couldn’t have asked for a better working relationship during a global pandemic. “
Chief Justice Alistair Tusting said: “The students at DMU once again rose to the challenge, showing their creative skills in the use of leather in many different disciplines.
“Our main winner, Ellie Jones, showed real innovation in combining leather with new printing technologies, creating finished garments with an understanding of how they could be developed into commercial products.
“Given the real difficulties encountered in organizing the awards during the Covid-19 pandemic, I would like to thank the DMU team, as well as the students, for their enthusiasm in making this success such a success for the university and The Leathersellers’ Company. “
Ryan Roddy wowed the judges with his shoe design
Second Prize Winner Ryan roddy was awarded £ 500 for their premium formal shoes for men, inspired by the original designs of football boots.
“I couldn’t wait to win. It gave me extra confidence and money is always welcome as an emerging designer, ”he said.
“For my research and inspiration, I sought to combine elements of modern football boots with materials used in the original designs, such as kangaroo and deer leather.
Earlier this year, the shoe design student won the Prospect 100 Global international design competition. This led to valuable exposure, with articles in Vogue, High Snobiety, WWD and Tred, as well as a six-month mentorship program with acclaimed sneaker designer Jeff Staple.
Durable and luxurious bag design by Gabrielle Nwenwu and Zara Roberts
A luxury basket bag made of leather weaving won best friends Gabrielle Nwenwu and Zara Roberts a joint second prize.
Fashion Buying with Design student Gabrielle said, “We wanted to create something that is reusable for your purchases, but looks luxurious at the same time. I am really proud that we got the second place. It was really tough, but I’m so glad we did.
Zara Roberts, Fashion Buying Student with Marketing, said: “I had never done anything like this before and found the process really interesting and enjoyable. It was a bonus to share the experience with my best friend.
Other winners include Contour Fashion student Elisha Quarman, Fashion textile design student Penny Kowalkowski, Handicraft design student Isabella Kelley, and Textile design student Charlie Jones.
