Fashion
8 home accessories that every fashionable person has
Residence is where we spend the most time in life (even when it’s not a global pandemic), so it’s understandable to want to make it as aesthetic as possible. And needless to say, fashion people are very good at it. Lately, they’ve been as prone to Instagram their living spaces as they have their shoes (or you can always do both in the same shot). Don’t you like being invited to snoop?
Our virtual home espionage has given us a better understanding of the accessory trends that are really taking off right now. The beauty of home accessories is that, just like fashion accessories, they have the ability to refresh your space and make it look cool with much less engagement than a piece of furniture. One of our favorite analogies is that mirrors are like jewelry in a house.
So let’s go snooping (and shopping), okay? Scroll on for 8 top home accessory trends among the fashion crowd.
Awesome mirrors
Mirror selfies are all the more interesting when captured in a single mirror. Instagram has plenty of proof of this.
Buy awesome mirrors:
Urban outfitters Isobel floor mirror ($ 499)
MirrorsbyLina Checkered mirror ($ 220)
Ferm Living Pond mirror ($ 415)
Rattan chairs
So it’s technically a piece of furniture, but it’s an accessory in so many outfit photos that I had to include it. Plus, it’s a lot less engaging than, say, a sofa, and it’s sort of portable (so you can move it around to find your best lighting).
Buy rattan chairs:
CB2 Nadia Cane Chair Black ($ 379)
Pottery barn Berengar all season wicker dining chair and chair ($ 989)
Anthropology Ashton teak cane dining chair ($ 498)
Potted trees
A large indoor tree can take a lot of work, you know, to keep it alive, but it’s worth it. If you’d rather not, invest in a high-quality fake.
Buy potted trees:
Western elm Faux olive planter set and large white fluted flowerpot ($ 381)
CB2 7 ‘fake pot violin sheet ($ 399)
Flowery landscape Ficus Audrey ($ 249)
Checkerboard
As in fashion, everything checkerboard is everywhere right now, and it’s expected to be so for a while (at least when it comes to home accessories).
checkerboard shop:
Urban outfitters Checkerboard Throw Pillow ($ 49)
Circus wolf Small Cream and White Checkered Dish ($ 102)
Carpet me Microcheck rugs ($ 546)
Bust Statues
Bust statues provide a cool contrast to many other trends in the house, and they’re a sure-fire conversation piece.
Buy bust statues:
CB2 Judy Bust Statue ($ 149)
One Kings Lane Bust of Antinous ($ 245)
Cire Trudon Bust of Marie-Antoinette ($ 160)
Fur accents
Fur accents bring unmistakable warmth and comfort to a space, whatever the season. They look chic literally anywhere.
Shop Fur Accents
Pottery barn Single skin sheepskin rug ($ 99)
CB2 Gray Icelandic Sheepskin Chair Cushion ($ 60)
Pottery barn Real faux fur cushion cover ($ 56)
Ribbed glass
Ribbed glass is unfortunately not that easy to find, so when you do, you might want to hang it up. We usually see it in the form of vases, glassware, and candle holders.
Shop Ribbed Glass:
CB2 Dina fluted glass vase ($ 13)
Ferm Living Ripple champagne saucers, set of 2 ($ 55)
Naked Mist Lead Free Crystal Vase ($ 145)
Fashion coffee table books
This one probably seems a bit obvious, but fashion people love fashion coffee table books always, always,
Buy fashion coffee table books:
Bridge Prada Book ($ 53)
Rizzoli Tom Ford Book ($ 81)
Assouline Chanel Three-Piece Hardcover Book Set ($ 75)
Next, trendy home decor items our market manager thinks will transform a space.
