Lady Kitty Spencer wishes wedding dress designer Domenico Dolce a happy birthday

Lady Kitty Spencer shared a never-before-seen wedding photo as she wished dress designer Domenico Dolce a happy birthday in a gushing Instagram post.

Princess Diana’s niece, 30, married Michael Lewis, 62, in Rome in late July, in a lavish weekend wedding with fireworks, a venue of 20,000 per night and a wardrobe full of custom D&G dresses.

Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Domenico Dolce, who turned 63 on Friday, worked on Kitty’s wedding wardrobe.

Sharing a photo of one of her dress fittings with Domenico on Instagram, Kitty marked her special day by saying he had made her “dreams” come true.

The day before the wedding, Kitty wore a sky blue tulle dress and cape embroidered with cross stitch flowers, also made for her by Dolce & Gabbana.

“Happy birthday to the man who makes dreams come true and brings fairy tales to life, Domenico Dolce,” Kitty said.

“Thank you for another year of friendship: for our laughs, our brainstorming sessions, your brilliant stories and your advice.

“You are always right and it is my privilege to be guided by your wisdom and your vision, I love you.”

Princess Diana’s niece, 30, is Dolce & Gabbana’s global ambassador and dressed exclusively in dresses from the Italian design house for her bachelorette party, wedding and honeymoon.

For the three-day wedding, D&G created five different custom designs, including the gorgeous Victorian-inspired lace dress she wore down the aisle.

These were paired with earrings, necklaces and rings from the brand’s exclusive Alta Gioielleria fine jewelry collection.

Prices for these diamond encrusted pieces and jewelry are not publicly available but start from 25,000 and run to around 510,000 for high end necklaces.

Luckily for Kitty, it’s highly unlikely that she paid for the jewelry.

“Chances are she didn’t pay for these, in the same way that when celebrities wear red carpet jewelry, it’s mostly loaned out rather than bought,” explained Amber Gordon of Tailored Styling. , a UK-based luxury personal shopping and fashion concierge service. find unique pieces for buyers.

It is the same for the dresses.

“If she had, it certainly wouldn’t have been the amount a repeat customer would have paid,” Amber explained. “Dolce has heavily promoted the content and therefore also benefits from the partnership. “

Kitty spent the days leading up to the ceremony traveling around the Florence area with some of her closest friends.

All of her chicken outfits are believed to cost over $ 7,500.

Pictured: Domenico sows one of the sleeves of Kitty’s wedding dress. The heiress said the creator made “dreams come true”

The group took advantage of a sidecar tour of the surrounding wine region as one of their activities, stopping at a Chianti vineyard to taste the wine.

They also took advantage of Florence’s bars and restaurants, sharing photos of their adventures on social media.

Kitty wore several stunning outfits for her pre-wedding celebrations, including an aD&G printed charmeuse polka dot dress, 1800, which she wore with a now-abandoned wicker and calfskin ‘devotion’ bag, which is estimated to be worthwhile. to 2,800.

Another evening, the bride-to-be stepped out in a D&G leopard-print dress, estimated at 1,500, that fit her like a glove.

No expense spared: Kitty’s stunning wardrobe, reportedly worth over $ 2.5 million. The highlight was this gorgeous Victorian inspired wedding dress by D&G

D&G Global Ambassador Kitty Spencer dressed exclusively in dresses from the Italian design house for her bachelorette party, wedding and honeymoon. Pictured in a custom dress valued at around 60,000 (left) for lunch on Sunday and a dress of 2,350 for dinner on Monday

She carried her essentials in a 1,400 “devotion” quilted nappa leather shoulder bag.

For the piece de resistance, Kitty’s rehearsal dinner and wedding day outfit including her lovely wedding dress were estimated at 2m.

On the same day, Kitty wore three ever more stunning dresses with yards of lace, silk and tulle.

The star of the show was the Victorian-inspired high-neck lace gown worn for the ceremony, which took place over six months.

This was followed by a hand-painted double organza silk dress embellished with flowers and crystals, and a glitzy gold evening gown worn to party the night away.

The day before the wedding, Kitty wore a sky blue tulle dress and cape embroidered with cross stitch flowers, also made for her by Dolce & Gabbana.

This was followed by a hand painted double organza silk dress embellished with flowers and crystals. Each look was finished with exquisite jewelry worn on the ears and neck

Amber estimates that each of these creations would have cost around 60,000, if not more.

Each set was finished with pieces from the fine jewelry collection. It is not possible to put a price on each piece but the three necklaces could be in the order of 500,000 each.

Even if the four pairs of earrings were on the cheaper end of the price scale, that would bring the total value of the jewelry to around $ 2 million.

The day after their wedding, Kitty and Michael invited their friends and family to the castle for a meal in the park.

The bride wore her fifth custom D&G dress for the event. This one, which is also estimated to cost around $ 60,000, featured a handmade floral appliqué and a structured bodice.

Unlike other wedding weekend dresses, this one was not long, allowing Kitty to show off her 575 D & GNappa leather sliders with baroque logo.

She was also wearing a pair of 219 D&G sunglasses when arriving at the scene.

Once again, she was decked out in a sparkling necklace, again estimated at around 500,000, and a pair of matching earrings.

On Monday, Kitty continued to have fun at an al fresco lunch with friends – and presented another bright and airy D&G set.

The socialite joined her friends Pixie Lott, designer Jade Holland Cooper and her husband, Superdry founder Julian Dunkerton, for a meal at an upscale restaurant with stunning views of the city.

For the outing, Kitty opted for the brand’s camellia-print ruffled silk-blend midi dress, which sells for 2,350. The quintessentially feminine dress has a retro-inspired feel and is trimmed with organza ruffles along the hem. crossover V-neckline and midi hem.

Kitty pulled her blonde locks back into a ponytail, giving a glimpse of the shimmering 25,000 necklace with multi-colored gemstones hanging around her neck.

She added a favorite pair of red D&G slip-on mules with a gold logo on the toe.

The bride wore the same outfit for dinner with Michael and his family that evening.

Bride Kitty looked like an upscale vacationer as she and Michael arrived on the Amalfi Coast on Tuesday to kick off their honeymoon.

Kitty burst into the five-star Hotel Positano in a D&G 1500-print cotton-poplin midi dress embellished with the label’s medieval-inspired “Carretto” print.

The dress has a cinched waist and falls over a full, pleated skirt with delicate mother-of-pearl buttons.

She accessorized a 975 embroidered D&G straw beach bag, D&G 925 sandals, and finished the look with a pair of sunglasses, estimated to be priced at $ 237 at D&G.