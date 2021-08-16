West Belfast shooting: man escapes injury in despicable and calculated Old Colinattack





A man escaped injury after masked men fired several shots at property on the western outskirts of Belfast, PSNI said. Police, including forensic pathologists, witnessed the scene in the Old Colin area on Sunday evening. To close



It is understood that around ten shots were fired at the front door and windows of the property. Police described it as a despicable and calculated attack that could have killed. A PSNI spokesperson said the incident occurred around 10:25 p.m., when two men allegedly aimed at the property from the front fence of the house. Shots were fired at and through the living room door and window, causing extensive damage to the property, they said.



Fortunately, the male occupant, who was home at the time, was not injured. The spokesperson continued: He reported that the two suspects had aimed from the front fence of the property. "They were both dressed in dark clothes, their faces covered and baseball caps. The couple then set off on foot in the direction of Poleglass. They added: It was a despicable and calculated attack, with the most serious potential consequences. Disturbingly, anyone from the resident to potential passers-by could have been killed. The shooting is the second separate incident to take place in West Belfast in less than 24 hours, An apartment in West Belfast had been extensively damaged in a nighttime arson attack. Police said a wheelie bin was pushed against the door of the property in the Glasvey Drive neighborhood and set on fire just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Extensive damage was caused to the property. Police called anyone who witnessed the latest incident to contact them via the non-emergency number 101, citing reference number 1921 of 8/15/21. A report can also be made using the online report form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org









