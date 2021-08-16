Julianne Hough looks pre-fall chic in a high-slit floral dress and sandals – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Julianne Hough has found the perfect way to take your style from summer to fall this week. The former “Dancing With the Stars” alumnus attended the celebrity-filled Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Los Angeles on Sunday. For the outing, Hough opted for a floral dress with a black fabric base and colorful overlays; the model’s long-sleeved fit is offset by a high slit and midi hem for a cool balance of warmth and coverage.

Julianne Hough attends the Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Los Angeles on August 15. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up view of Julianne Hough’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA To give the outfit a more summery finish, Hough opted against the boots and modeled a new pair of sandals instead. The black silhouette featured double toe straps with another buckled ankle tie down strap, all set over a short block heel and square toe. Related Square toe shoes returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and continued this year as one of the biggest spring and summer trends. Whether it’s a classic boot, a flat mule, or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalist silhouette is part of a ’90s-inspired fashion revitalization, as evidenced by combat boots and toe-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color throughout clothing and footwear.

Julianne Hough attends the Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Los Angeles on August 15. CREDIT: ROMA / MEGA

A close-up view of Julianne Hough’s heels. CREDIT: ROMA / MEGA For Julianne Hough’s casual looks, the “Footloose” actress generally prefers more athletic clothes to wear on a daily basis. She partnered with the Fit On app last year to offer on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a sneak peek into workouts on Instagram. Her chic workout looks include everything from sets of matching green leggings with metallic sneakers to blush pink yoga-ready jumpsuits perfect for taking on yoga poses. When she’s not in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in clothes from designers like Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney, and Madga Butrym, among others. She is also an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle. Take inspiration from Julianne Hough in these similar sandals.

