Guys are not doing well: Why have teens become cultural whip boys?

Intermediate cast a shadow over the portrayals of young British men on television. He captured all the humiliation of male adolescence, its many different shapes and shades. The underdeveloped sense of humor, which relied on scatology and your mom. Lust formless and fuzzy. The physical discomfort in your arms, legs and head is disproportionate. The clothes, the helplessness. The horrible contrast to women of the same age, who seemed to already know everything, how to dress, how to behave, how to act from day to day to prepare for a possible life. That feeling of being in the world but not ready for it, sheltered by the bunch of guys in the same boat as you. It was obviously very funny and found a huge following, which is why James Buckley, who played Jay, can make hundreds of thousands of pounds by swearing on deer on Cameo.

What Intermediate did not take male adolescence seriously. There is little sense, even in Simon Birds’ pre-stage briefcase with Will Mackenzie, that these young idiots will become men, or that the decisions they make can affect the rest. of their life. But silly teens grow up to be adults. Young men are invariably portrayed as morons or perverts or both.

This is why Liam Williamss Ladhood, who returned on Sunday for a second round, makes such a refreshing change. Based on his own growing experiences in Leeds, Ladhood has superficial similarities to theBetween two. Four guys are wandering around trying to make fun of themselves while figuring out how to be in the world. His stroke of genius is to have the adult Liam acting as a narrator on his youthful actions, stepping in and breaking the Fourth Wall. A current Liam script alternates with the historical sections. In the first episode of the new series, the boys get their GCSE scores, while in the present, Liam has a first date. The game by Neil Strauss is in the air, so the boys are full of the joys of negation. When young Liam’s first advances in a nightclub are rejected, he resorts to trial and error. You shit, Old Liam said to his old self.

While he can judge his teenage incarnation in retrospect with all the wisdom of a grown-up liberal millennial, he finds it harder to apply these standards to himself in the present. Adult Liam behaves appallingly on the date, promising the world at night, then returning the next morning. Williams is a touching, thoughtful and hilarious stand-up. The dual-timeline device allows her to have her teenage antics while also making a very real point: the behavioral norms that teens internalize have ramifications for their adult lives. The toxic teenager is the father of the toxic man.

Hope a lot of people are watching Ladhood, because whether we like it or not, guys always matter. You don’t have to see the pictures of the English fans at the Euro, or read a number of articles on masculinity in crisis, to realize that we are still standing on the shoulders of guys. Most of half the population spent their formative years wandering around in groups of other young men, teaching each other how to behave. If the only picture of yourself you see on television is in Intermediate, you might be forgiven for thinking you might as well live up to the stereotype. There is no shortage of programs exploring what happens when guys get older, Probable boys To Men behave badly. But intelligent representations of male adolescence are slim on the ground. The characters in People do nothing are older, with work and children, but they meet some of the same criteria. Their ambition rubs against their despair: it’s funny, but it’s also dismal. They don’t know how to grow.

Young men, young white workers, and lower middle class men in particular are not sexy topics for television producers. They are the forgotten demographic time. It is not necessarily a deliberate policy. Young men are inherently very funny. It’s not easy to paint them as potential victims, or even as vaguely sympathetic, when they are such obedient whipping boys, always on hand for an easy punchline, masturbating in their socks, trying to buy some grass and being kicked out of nightclubs. It is therefore all the more admirable that Williams has tried it.

The handful of exceptions only confirms the rule. Connell from Normal people has shown that it is good to be a teenager, as long as you are a handsome, sensitive athlete with the soul of a poet. Otis from Sex Education shows that you can grow up to be a well-rounded young man, tuned in to the world around you, while still having scratches and fulfilling your teenage cravings. Again, he is bred by Gillian Anderson. You’d grow up with teenage jokes too, if she were your mom.