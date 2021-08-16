Bridgerton Halloween Costume Ideas – How To Dress Like Bridgerton Characters

There weren’t many bright spots last winter. That is to say up to Bridgerton fall on Netflix. The scorching vintage boiler on eight Regency-era siblings has drawn viewers to 82 million homes around the world. In fact, it became the greatest streamer series of all time, which perhaps came as a surprise to everyone except those who couldn’t get enough of fabulous dresses or fancy dresses. serious chemistry between the main characters Simon and Daphne. (Can we talk about that library scene? Wowie!) With that kind of jaw-dropping popularity, you just know Bridgerton Halloween costumes will be very trendy for women, men and even couples this year.

Although you may be able to purchase a Bridgerton Halloween costume, wouldn’t it be a lot more fun to put together your own set? All it takes is a little creativity and our guide to seamless clothing based on what’s been worn on the show. Simply purchase a few of the online gifts we’ve found and you or yours can channel the lovely Daphne, the Imperial Queen, or even crush Simon in no time. After getting your gear for October 31st, check out the livery for the little ones with easy-to-make Halloween costumes for kids of all ages.

Daphne Bridgerton

liam daniel / netflix © 2020

The fourth child and eldest daughter of the London-based Bridgerton clan, Daphne often wears sky blue dresses as a nod to her family’s highly valued social status. Her dresses also feature empire waists, cap sleeves, and surprisingly racy scoop necklines (at least for 1813). Show’s costume designer Ellen Mirojnick noted that the low-cut dresses, which regularly reveal the top of the bust, are meant to bring a sexy playful side to Daphne and the other female characters.

While almost all of Daphne’s dresses look stunning, we love this cute little embroidered number, which she wore with short, sheer gloves and her traditional updo. To nail the look, lose the pink belt and dye that white Regency dress a pretty pale blue with Laughs DyePlus. Complete the costume with gloves, a honey blonde wig pulled into a bun (you can still add Daphne’s signature, albeit somewhat controversial, Audrey Hepburn’s cropped bangs). Top it all off with barely there makeup including Mac eye shadow in Malt and Brown.

Tip: To recreate Daphne’s wide-eyed dewy gaze, start by coating your lids Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion. Then apply Mac eyeshadow in Malt and Brown on your eyelids. Make sure you smear it well so it doesn’t look too intense. Finish by brushing Clinique Lash Power Mascara in dark chocolate on your eyelashes.

What you will need for the Daphne costume Regency Empire Waist Dress Short Gloves in Light Blue Honey Blonde Long Wig AWESOME STYLE

amazon.com $ 57.99

Queen charlotte

liam daniel / netflix © 2020

Who wouldn’t want to be queen someday (or Halloween night), especially when you can be BridgertonCharlotte is fabulously dressed? The show features over 7,500 costume pieces, but the most impressive may well belong to the Queen. And while Mirojnick and her 238-person team part ways with the tradition for other characters’ dresses somewhat, Charlotte’s wardrobe is historically accurate. Real royal life, it seems, preferred massive opulent dresses with huge hoop skirts.

Here, Queen Charlotte sports a gorgeous (and huge) garment in gold and rose with a white wig studded with rubies. To imitate it better, start with a golden dress and, using fabric glue, dazzle him with gold and pink lace and Fake jewels on the sleeves and bodice. Add one petticoat underneath to help add volume to the skirt. Tease a white wig in a curly bun, then put on a red glass Necklace through.

What you will need for the Queen Charlotte costume Corset Style Ball Gown for Women Cos-Love

amazon.com $ 62.99 Crinoline petticoat without hoop Tutu.vivi

amazon.com $ 16.39 Marie-Antoinette wig Californian costumes

amazon.com $ 19.15 Red crystal necklace and earrings jewelry set BriLove

amazon.com $ 19.99

Simon basset

liam daniel / netflix © 2020

Have you ever noticed how dreamy and raunchy Simon, Daphne’s true sweetheart, often wears the colors red and gold? This is to symbolize his noble lineage, while the black he usually wears in the first episodes of the series could well denote his murky and secret past. As for that nifty diamond and emerald green enamel brooch that Simon always pinned to his waistcoat? Mirojnick has revealed that it belonged to his mother, who is eventually learned to have passed away while giving birth to her son.

Any version of Simon’s failures must therefore include a green pin. Pin it to a black vest you added golden dots with fabric painting. Get your SO to tie a black tie under a white and colorful background shirt, slips on the vest and, easily, he channels Simon. If you really want to kill at your neighborhood Halloween party, dress up as Daphne for her Simon and make the most awesome duo on TV perform.

Tip: To tie a tie, wrap the fabric around your neck so that one end hangs lower than the other and place the longer end in front of the shorter end. Continue to wrap the long end around the shorter end until you have completed a full loop around the top of the shorter end. Wrap it again in the same way, but when you complete the second loop, thread the long end over the loop. Pull it to the end of the loop and tuck the fabric into your waistcoat or shirt.

What you will need for Simon’s costume Brooch with green faux stone Tinsley

amazon.com $ 12.78 5 Buttons Cardigan Cotterie

amazon.com $ 29.99 Black tie to tie GULESSON

amazon.com $ 9.99 Dress shirt with stand-up collar Historical Emporium

amazon.com $ 69.95

