Soul of RVA: Rise of the Sassy Jones Fashion Empire
RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – From a hobby to a fashion empire, Sassy Jones takes the fashion world by storm.
The nerve behind the Richmond-based lifestyle and fashion brand is CEO, Charis Jones.
“We’re a powerful brand,” Jones told 8News. “We are an award-winning fashion, beauty and lifestyle brand that inspires confidence in women. “
Through handmade jewelry, handbags and accessories, Sassy Jones has been inspiring women to be confident since 2013.
“We are bright, daring, unapologetic, daring,” she said.
Jones said the climb to the top was not easy. The business started out as a hobby driving trade shows with her twins.
“Had the boys and at 4 months they were in the back of the van and we were driving together in Florida,” Jones said. “Atlanta together. I could only last a year. It was as hard as you can imagine, it was twelve times.
EXTRA WEB: Charis Jones, CEO of Sassy Jones, tells 8News how she discovered her passion for fashion and empowering women
Jones said she didn’t want to give up on her dream. She decided to change strategy and turn to social networks and e-commerce.
“Once we pivoted in line, that’s when it took off,” Jones explained. “2017 is when we intentionally went e-commerce and invented this thing called Sparkle Party. This is my playful version of HSN. It’s almost every week that we go live and we give tutorials of our new products in a very fun way. We still do it today.
Sales then exploded.
“He reinvented himself to look different,” Jones said. “We have had celebrities. We had DJs. It’s a thing. Now it’s got to a point where – last week we watched 2,600 at the same time on Facebook. “
This growth eventually made him notice by Inc. Magazine last summer as the 75th fastest growing company in the country. His company was also named the fastest growing company in the state of Virginia.
Related Coverage: Over 40 Richmond Companies Ranked as Fastest Growing Private Firm
“It was like I had hit the best wall of my life,” Jones explained. “It’s literally one of those times to take a deep breath. As entrepreneurs, we run so hard for everyone. You are not looking for any reward. You do it because you love the trip, you love the way you feel.
Jones’ goal now is to leave a legacy.
“This is actually the topic of my senior year,” Jones said. “The legacy. This brand will survive me. For Sassy Jones, I want it to be bold. I want it to be exactly the same today.
She said she would use the one thing she knows best to make it happen: confidence.
“Confidence is just a belief that you can,” Jones said. “That’s it. Belief. Am I still wrong every day? Absolutely, but I believe I can recover. That’s where confidence comes from.
She hopes to inspire other young entrepreneurs to make their dreams come true.
“Sometimes when you’re dreaming and that thing burns down and keeps you awake at night, you just can’t get rid of it. You have to sue to see if that has any form of validity, ”Jones said. “It doesn’t matter how crazy that sounds or sounds.”
