Fashion
16 best men’s belts to add a secret sauce to your wardrobe
You might think that shopping for the best men’s belts isn’t as exciting as throwing in a new jacket, fall suit, or even aggressively tinted sunglasses. After all, these other items have the energy of the main character and the belt, the belt almost always plays a supporting role in your outfit. This is precisely why, although it may seem tedious, we would say that your belt collection is very much worth your attention, consideration, and financial investment. If you’ve ever inadvertently ruined an outfit with the wrong belt, or watched the movie Moonlight, you know that supporting belts and supporting actors are essential to any creative masterpiece.
Here’s how to make belt shopping more fun. First of all, stop thinking about everything in black and brown. Start thinking about the color, texture and leopard print pony hair. Next, consider not only the dress codes you want to cover with your belt collection, but also the style archetypes; Western, preppy and Moon dog, to begin. Finally, start teaching yourself how to use a belt not only to keep your pants on, but to transform the essence of your outfit. Try on three belts with a white t-shirt and jeans and watch the energy move around the room. Once you see the humble men’s belt for the style secret sauce it really is, the prospect of acquiring a new one won’t bore you, but will delight you. Here, to help you start your belt enlightenment journey, 16 of the Best Belts for Men.
The best brown belt for every day
Named after its founder, Cecilia Bringheli, and the country of manufacture, CB Made in Italy is a ten-year-old accessory brand that makes our favorite staple genuine leather belt in the market: the semplice belt that wears well. name. Available in about fifteen buckskins and leather and in a variety of sizes, you can customize it to suit your wardrobe, your mood, your shape, your personal belt philosophy. We have a soft spot for the rich brown leather option, which is a suitably casual addition to the simple, square belt buckles and looks just fantastic with jeans, chinos and any type of flowy pant.
The best Freak-It belt
When you think of high quality men’s belts, Stussy probably isn’t the first brand that comes to mind (in fact, if you grew up in the early 2000s, you know skateboarders only wear laces as belts), but keep an eye on the brand new arrivals section and you will find an unexpected and wonderful belt in the mix with each new delivery. This “dress belt” is a perfect example; you can imagine this sleek pony hair option coming just as easily from Tom Ford or Saint Laurent, and yet here it is, in two sizes and three colorways, yours for just $ 65. For good reason, these types of Stussy items usually sell out, so you’ll want to jump on them the first time you get them (like right now).
The standard Rock n Roll belt
If you want a black leather belt, something on the dressier side that will keep your pants in place without making you look too fit in the process and of course you want Saint Laurent to be your best option. The legendary French brand, specializing in everything stylish and skinny, offers a slew of options each season, each with their own Sid Vicious-esque charm. We especially like this belt in particular, which is just under an inch wide (skinny but not too thin) and features a cracked, textured finish and rounded rectangular buckle, which keeps it from looking like a rock parody. ‘n’ roll belt, but still unmistakably cool.
The best casual belt for weekends
Brooklyn-based belt supplier Maximum Henry isn’t here to give you some vegetable-tanned brass buckle belts and call it a day. Yes, they make everything painstakingly manual. Yes, technically speaking, you can buy them a raw, selvedge-ready belt 24/7. But you could just as easily get something in pastel pink with a matching dog collar (for your neck). Or cherry red, teal, purple, you name it. In addition to a wide range of colors, the brand also allows you to choose your loop width and shape poison. Our favorite jumpsuit is wide, yellow, with a shiny gold buckle. But you do you.
The sacred cowboy belt
Anderson’s is THE Italian brand of belts; they have been perfecting their profession since the 1960s in Parma. In fact, depending on the brand, each belt requires over 100 steps to complete and each of those steps is done by hand. That is, you will buy an Anderson belt and keep it for years, maybe even a lifetime. While Anderson’s specializes in classic Italian suede and leather belts, we have to say they make a particularly nasty western belt. It’s fancy and not costumed at all, so you can wear it with more than just double jeans and boots. Nothing against a completely Western look, but it’s a freedom worth investing in.
The best woven belt
Guanabana is a Hispano-Colombian brand known for its woven and colorful accessories and you make a very beautiful belt. Maybe not the variety of belts you’ll wear to work or your wedding (although more power for you if that’s your thing), but the kind that complements every outfit outside of formal occasions, oversized cargo pants and an open-necked shirt to a linen suit and a knit polo shirt. When you look the proposed patterns, you’ll probably want to buy more than one, which might be okay given that they sell for the reasonable price of $ 80 a piece.
Plus 11 other belts we love
