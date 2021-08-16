Women’s Golf Clothing Take Center Stage at Las Vegas PGA Show | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





Each August, the PGA Fashion Show gives the golf world a glimpse of what’s to come in style for spring and women’s golf clothing has been the hot topic this year. The brands were eager to show what they were working on and discuss how the company is evolving to meet the needs of the golf world in these unique times. Over the past few months, many companies have moved to create more inclusive, lifestyle-focused rooms for male and female golfers, but most agree that the female space required the most work. Clothing brands aim to equip their golfing customers beyond the course and in their daily lives. With more versatile clothing options, many brands are hoping this will create a more inclusive and inviting environment for new golfers while providing the performance benefits for golfers of all skill levels. Here’s a look at the top brands in womens golf apparel at the 2021 PGA Show in Vegas.

Relaunch

Dunning announced the launch of its first womenswear line in early 2022. Focused on quality fabrics with golf-ready performance elements, the collection includes golf shirts, skirts and outerwear. . The traditionally men’s clothing brand saw an opening in the world of women’s golf apparel for a high athletic offering specifically designed for golf. Several pieces can be worn off the course and designed for a lifestyle look, but each piece is first and foremost designed for golf. The golf shirts, available in short-sleeved and sleeveless styles, all have a UPF 50+ sun protection factor, the slip-on shorts have a golf ball pocket in the mesh shorts liners and each piece has a athletic fit designed to move with you on the course.

Jane fifteen thirty

Another headliner of the PGA Show in Las Vegas was Jane Fifteen Thirty. Launched just over three years ago, the women’s golf apparel brand focuses on inclusivity in size right down to the smallest detail. The Nicki Short, for example, is available in sizes small to 4XL and tapers slightly at the leg level to ensure that the fabric does not puff at the bottom. In addition to clothing, the brand has also expanded its gift collection which includes flasks, kitchen utensils and decorations with elegant golf-themed designs.

Level

Canadian brand Nivo is a newcomer to golf, borrowing technology from outdoor sports for premium, weather-resistant women’s golf apparel. The brand is owned by Lanctôt Ltée of Montreal, which started as a ski company 68 years ago and has grown into one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of sporting goods in Canada.Nivo recently brought in a new designer to expand the brand’s offering, with leggings and yoga pieces slated for release in the spring in addition to its more traditional line of golf apparel.

San Soleil

Known for making clothing with sun protection, San Soleil is expanding its offering to be more inclusive for all types of golfers. The brand offers a range of styles from simple solids to bold prints and glitter finishes to suit any look. Designers are also committed to including different silhouettes and cuts to suit a variety of body types on the course.

Balance

Scales is another company that started out focusing on sun protection for outdoor activities and has grown popular in golf. The fishing apparel brand launched its first men’s golf line in late 2020 and continues with a women’s golf line this spring.

Jude Connally

New to the world of golf, fashion label Jude Connally has created their popular resort collection for spring 2022. The brand founded by a woman in New Jersey launches a new series of prints each week with fun colors, some of the most popular floral and geographic motifs. with those who know the brand. The golf specific collection will include golf dresses, skirts, shirts and layering pieces.

Isla Sport

Launched this summer, Isla Sport is a women’s golf apparel brand founded and designed by LPGA Tour Play Sydnee Michaels. She aimed to create a modern line that mixes golf and tennis clothing with feminine high fashion looks. So far, the brand has released three dresses, two shirts, shorts and a bodysuit. The silhouettes are fitted and the skirt lengths are shorter, so be sure to consult the size charts to ensure a fit that fits your body and complies with the dress code.

