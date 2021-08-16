Photos of royals who wore similar wedding dresses





In 2011, Kate Middleton married Prince William in an Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton with lace sleeves and a V-neckline.



Kate Middleton’s wedding dress.

CARL DE SOUZA / Getty





Burton created Middleton’s dress for her wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The dress featured a handmade lace applique from the Royal School of Needlework and a train nearly 9 feet long. The floral embroidery on the sleeves paid homage to the UK. Roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks were the four national emblems of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The 2015 Princess Sofia of Sweden wedding dress by Ida Sjstedt also featured lace sleeves and a similar neckline.



Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden on their wedding day.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images





The silk organza and crepe dress featured handmade lace in three shades of white, after Le Noeud.

Infanta Cristina of Spain wore a custom Lorenzo Caprile dress in 1997 for her wedding to Inaki Urdangarin.



Infanta Cristina of Spain with her father on her wedding day in 1997.

Reuters





Cristina wore a silk dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette.

Meghan Markle’s Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller resembled the look when she married Prince Harry in 2018.



Meghan Markle wore a Givenchy dress on her wedding day.

Jane Barlow / Getty Images





The Duchess of Sussex worked closely with Waight Keller on the design of the silk organza dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, Kensington Palace reported at the time.

Princess Anne’s cowl neck wedding dress from 1973 was designed by Maureen Baker of Susan Small.



Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips on their wedding day.

PA





The dress featured a high neck, trumpet sleeves and a 7 foot long train, according to Vogue.

In 2002, Princess Maxima of the Netherlands married Prince Willem-Alexander in a Valentino dress.



Princess Maxima and Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on their wedding day.

Michael Kooren / Pool / Reuters





Maxima’s dress, in ivory silk mikado, featured three-quarter length sleeves and lace panels on the sides of the skirt, according to Hello! magazine. Her neckline was similar to that of Princess Anne’s dress.

Princess Victoria of Sweden wore a pleated neckline dress designed by Prof. Engsheden when she married Prince Daniel in 2010.



Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden on their wedding day.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images





The duchess satin dress also featured a 16 foot train.

Princess Charlene wore a similar Giorgio Armani Priv dress with an off-the-shoulder pleated neckline for her wedding to Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011.



Princess Charlene of Monaco on her wedding day.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images





The dress, sewn from cream silk duchess satin, featured mother-of-pearl and Swarovski crystal embellishments, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Princess Claire of Luxembourg wore a wedding dress designed by Elie Saab in 2013 when she married Prince Felix.



Princess Claire and Prince Félix of Luxembourg on their wedding day.

Document / Getty Images





The sleeves and neckline of Princess Claire’s wedding dress were adorned with Chantilly lace floral designs.

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston in 2019 in a similar dress designed by Luisa Beccaria.



Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on their wedding day.

Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool / Getty Images





Lady Gabriella Windsor is the Queen’s first cousin once abducted. She wore a dress with a sheer lace neckline and sleeves embroidered with flowers.

The dress of Queen Mathilde of Belgium during her marriage in 1999 to King Philippe included a stand-up collar.



Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium on their wedding day.

HRM / Reuters





Queen Mathilde wore a long-sleeved coat dress with buttons on the front.

Queen Letizia of Spain chose a Manuel Pertegaz wedding dress for her 2004 wedding to King Felipe, which also featured a trendy collar.



Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain on their wedding day.

Odd Andersen / Pool / File





The collar was embroidered with fleur-de-lis and wheat, symbols of a royal spanish coat of arms, according to Hello! magazine.

In 1995, Princess Marie Chantal of Greece’s wedding dress featured textured embellishments and appliques.



Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece on their wedding day.

Simon Kreitem / Reuters





The Valentino dress consisted of a lace bodice and ivory silk skirt, Hello! the magazine reported.

Princess Nathalie of Denmark’s dress had similarly textured appliques. The dress was created by Danish designer Henrik Hviid for his wedding in 2011.



Princess Nathalie and Alexander Johannsmann on their wedding day.

Ina Fassbender / Reuters





The ivory satin and silk organza dress was embellished with a bodice made of appliques, with matching embellishments on the front.

