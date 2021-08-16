



Flowers for spring or summer? Not revolutionary, suffice it to say. But flowers on Barack Obama? This is something unexpected. Last week, the former president celebrated his 60th birthday at Martha’s Vineyard. There was a little kerfuffle surrounding the evening due to the Delta variant, so to calm things down, the the guest list has been reduced and whoever did a final cut had to get a test near the event. The lucky few who received a golden ticket were treated to a rare site: Obama in floral shirt. And not just any floral, but Floral fendi. Number 44 is an elegant man, as good as he has ever been in the Oval Office. It is without a doubt. Yet he was never the type to stray too far from prescribed political attire: a navy blue or gray wool suit with a neutral shirt and some sort of tie. Her look has always been crisp and fitted, yes; a simple two-button placket by Martin Greenfield or Georges de Paris was his uniform. But he’s always been sure. In fact, the few times he tried something a little different — read: Obama’s tanned suit — controversy ensued. He was president, after all, and things like that come with the territory. Now, as a private citizen, not all of the choices he makes in dress code reflect the nation as a whole. Obama is free to do whatever he wants and dress however he wants. And it looks like my colleague Barry is relaxing, having a little fun and going back to his Hawaiian roots. Example: Her birthday cut consisted of white cotton pants, a plus size pearl necklace, and a white cotton button-down shirt with a hydrangea pattern in shades of gray and black. If he didn’t have long sleeves, he could easily have passed for a trendy Aloha top. Hortensia floral-print long-sleeved cotton button-down shirt Fendi

nordstrom.com $ 650.00 The set, on the whole, is pretty much the go-to style for vacationers, retirees, and anyone who wants to show that they don’t have to worry about the Fed – descriptors that suit Obama at the same time. a T. It might not be the most revolutionary fit, of course, but it gets the message across loud and clear. And if you want to telegraph the same vibe, be sure to copy the exact Fendi floral shirt while it’s still available. I mean, it has GOAT approval. Barry samaha

