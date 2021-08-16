Fashion designer Sabyasachi under fire for recent collection | Bombay News





Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Swedish fast-fashion brand H&M have been under fire since August 12 for two reasons: that their new collaboration, a collection called Wanderlust, is a work of cultural appropriation, and that it was meant to be accessible to a wider audience, but the price of the items is beyond the reach of even the average H&M buyer (a cotton saree is priced at 9,999). The problem of cultural appropriation stems from the fact that the H&M website indicates that a key part of this collection is the Indian textile and print traditions implemented by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, meticulously crafted embroidery and multicultural silhouettes. But the prints were rendered digitally. Some, like the Sanganeri print which is labeled GI to a specific community of craftsmen, have been slightly modified, but are reminiscent of the original. The designer has now received an open letter signed by 15 Indian craft associations and collectives, including the Crafts Council of India, the Crafts Council of Karnataka and the All India Artisans & Craftworkers Welfare Association. Signatories are concerned that the collection draws heavily on traditional craftsmanship, but it is not clear whether the artisans were involved in any way or benefit from the collection. It was supposed to be accessible to a wider audience, but the price of the items is beyond the reach of even the average H&M buyer (a cotton saree is priced at 9,999). (H&M) Incidentally, the collection is sold out. (And Mukherjee apologized on Aug. 16, that the site was unable to keep up with the traffic, and there wasn’t enough stock to meet demand.) Considering Mukherjees’ long association with traditional craftsmanship and slow fashion, a digitally printed saree costing a hefty sum could also be mistaken by consumers for the real handcrafted thing and this becomes a concern that compounds the authenticity crisis. , said Meera Goradia, co-founder of Creative Dignity, which is a network of artisans, craft associations and actors, and a signatory to the letter. It was an incredible opportunity to position India’s design and craftsmanship on the world map, according to the open letter. He goes on to say imagine the potential of this story if it had only said, Handcrafted in India, supporting millions of jobs in communities that need it most. Even if half of the collection had been made by artisans, it would have had such an impact in times of economic crisis like this pandemic The letters further ask: Have the artisan communities who hold the property rights to these designs been credited or compensated in any way? In the case of some of the designs used in Wanderlust, the artisans at Sanganeri Printing have a Geographical Indication registration. We have no problem with design collaborations. As a nationwide multi-stakeholder movement, however, we would like to highlight the many shortcomings of the Sabyasachi x H&M effort as it has a direct impact on Indian craft communities and their future, Goradia said. Approached for comment, Mukherjee told HT that he and his team were preparing a response to the letter, but declined to offer an immediate response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/fashion-designer-sabyasachi-under-fire-for-recent-collection-101629143372420.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos