Fashion fever in midsummer – Telegraph India





A glimpse of a twin storefront at 85 Lansdowne Cheerful colors, the beauty of femininity, and easy going styles are what Summer by Priyanka and Mulmul are getting for 85 Lansdowne. t2 chatted with the designers – Priyanka of Summer from Priyanka and Saumya Modi from Mulmul – to find out more. Summer from Priyanka is six years old. “I found this name because I’ve always loved summers – it’s a name synonymous with vacation, water, beach, and fun. It reminds me of the bougainvillea flowers and crisp cotton sarees worn by grandmothers and chiffon sarees worn by moms and the cool smocked dresses worn by little girls. This is also the principle of our designs – we use soft colors that are always easy on the eyes (and with the sun), we use mostly conservative and timeless silhouettes, and we infuse the freshness into the clothes with a mix of cute patterns (mostly inspired by nature) and mix of interesting color combinations, ”says Priyanka.



For her first showcase at 85 Lansdowne, the young designer presents Windows of Paradise, which pays tribute to works of art from Kashmir and Rajasthan. A contemporary touch to the craftsmanship of Kashmir and Rajasthan, we pay great attention to our embroidery designs (or khakhas) and they are all individually conceptualized and designed to represent our love for nature and that summer charm! In Windows of Paradise, we mainly used mirror embroidery and leheriyas (from Rajasthan) and crewel embroidery (from Kashmir). We have, however, used these techniques with mostly non-traditional colors (ice blue, dull blue, sage, pink rose, neon pink) and non-traditional patterns such as the clothes look like a marriage of East and West, she says. His love for pastels is unmistakable. I believe that a good design should have the ability to move you or arouse a pleasant emotion. I think pastel colors have an innate sense of serenity. They are also an excellent canvas for our embroidery of which we are very proud. I don’t like a lot of fuss in life or in clothes. If the colors of the fabric and the embroidery are in harmony, they create a simple beauty which is very pleasing to the eyes. That’s what I’m looking for with our color palette in Summer, she smiles.

