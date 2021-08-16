Fashion
Mask warrants in schools no different from dress codes, superintendent says
(NEW YORK) Schools around the world are feeling the pressure of the highly contagious Delta variant as students return to class. Despite this and advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least eight states have banned face mask warrants in schools.
While some called the mandates impractical and unenforceable, other educators, such as Durango School District Superintendent Karen Cheser, said such mandates would be no different from dress codes.
In the Chesers District of Colorado, face masks have been added to school dress codes in accordance with CDC recommendations that everyone in schools, regardless of their immunization status, should mask indoors.
Students in the district have been masked since last year, and Cheser said teachers and administrators followed the same protocol as with inappropriate clothing.
When a student enters without a mask, has forgotten it or does not have one, he has the option of obtaining a mask from the school officials.
If that doesn’t work or the problem recurs, Cheser said the students’ parents are contacted and it will usually lead to a quick resolution.
But it could come to a point of student discipline, she said. This is what would happen at any time if someone refused to follow the dress code.
Cheser said that if the students were granted a doctor’s exemption for wearing the mask, the district would honor it, but that is otherwise.
Delta variants have gotten out of hand, cases are zooming in and now children are affected, Cheser said. So that we can keep the kids in school and not have to mass quarantine and spread this disease, we know that masking is one aspect that will help with that.
Children under 12 cannot receive the vaccine and remain extremely vulnerable. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Childrens Hospital Association, nearly 4.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and child cases have steadily increased in recent weeks.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis ended Colorado’s mask tenure on May 14 and left the decision to wear a mask to schools.
Polis did not respond to an ABC News request for comment on Monday, but said in May, when he rescinded the warrant, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, the pandemic is largely over for you, and you can now resume your activities without a mask. This is the day we were waiting for. If you have not yet been vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
Several states have tried to ban mask warrants in schools in Florida, Texas and South Carolina, among them, leaving decisions on mask wearing to children and their parents.
Those who oppose mask warrants, like Florida’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, believe that wearing a mask in schools infringes personal freedom.
There is no room for error or leniency when it comes to ensuring compliance with policies that allow parents and guardians to make choices about the health and education of their children, Corcoran wrote in an August 10 letter to local school officials.
Corcoran has threatened to suspend funding for educators who require masks to be worn. He declined to comment directly on ABC News, referring only to the letter sent to superintendents.
Several districts in those states have said they plan to challenge these orders. Schools in Leon County, Florida bowed to threats from the states and reversed their classes, allowing students to opt out.
But pediatric cases of coronavirus are skyrocketing. About 94,000 cases of the virus in children were recorded for the week ending August 5, or about 15% of all new cases in the United States, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported.
Cheser hopes other districts will follow the recommendations of health experts on wearing masks to ensure that students, staff and teachers are as safe as possible.
It wasn’t the health experts, it was the education experts, Cheser said. We were now at a point where we really need our health experts and our health officials to make these decisions.
