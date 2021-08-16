Qatar Duty Free expands fashion offering as 21/21 opening schedule accelerates – The Moodie Davitt Report





QATAR. Qatar Duty Free (QDF) continues its efforts to open 21 new food and beverage stores and stores to mark its 21st anniversary this year. The latest openings as part of the ambitious 21 in 21 project which encompasses a range of tastes and budgets across all categories are the in-house men’s fashion concept Q-Denim and a first airport store for the leading brand of adidas sportswear. Both stores have opened in recent weeks, along with Q-Denim with names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Havaianas, Diesel, Calvin Klein and Armani Exchange. In the same area of ​​South Node, these stores will soon be joined by Qatari fashion brand Kashkha. Nearby, a new airport pharmacy has opened as part of an upgraded service area. Other brands that will soon open in this area will include Samsonite and American Tourister. In another breakthrough for Hamad International, famous British toy retailer Hamleys will open a store in partnership with QDF later this year. This is part of a series of world and regional premieres for the airport, which will include the unveiling of a Christian Louboutin boutique, as reported. This latest opening will make QDF the first tour operator in the world to offer the luxury footwear and perfume brand created by the famous Franco-Egyptian fashion designer. As reported, on August 2, QDF also launched the high-end fashion avenue Viale di Lusso, which is positioned as the concept of next-generation high-end luxury shopping and dining at Hamad International Airport. It is home to the first airport boutique in the Middle East for fashion designer Valentino, as well as stores representing the designer names Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Chloe, Jimmy Choo, Emporio Armani and Pucci, which draw on the QDF’s existing collection of premium brands. The Emporio Armani Ristorante and Emporio Armani Caff are a world first for an airport, while a Starbucks Reserve cafe is another top F&B outlet in the area. In other news, QDF will further consolidate key categories in the South Node in the coming months, led by a much larger area for women’s fashion. Here, an existing Coach store will move to the site occupied by Paris Saint Germain (which in turn will move to a new location) and its space will be occupied by Victorias Secret. These brands will be installed near a multi-brand store that brings together MCM, Aigner, Furla and Longchamp. Michael Kors will also settle in this area. Opposite this line of stores will be a Polo Ralph Lauren store with items for men, women and children; it should open by the first quarter of 2022, in an area currently occupied by consumer technology. Elsewhere, QDF is promising a stunning new perfume and cosmetics store as part of the South Node’s vibrant new look. Completion of this project will see new brand partners join the line, with improved devices for makeup (including a dedicated Millennials area), skin care and fragrances. QDF said it aims to create an area that is a true luxury experience, mirroring the style of the recently updated Beauty Area through the nearby walkway. In addition, QDF has just opened its new automobile raffle showcase in the heart of the terminal. Other major openings will follow soon, including the new Day2Day brand for travel essentials, as well as the Big Value duty free store offering products to suit a budget-conscious consumer. The new points of sale, which will be located in both the departure and arrival areas, will be opened gradually.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moodiedavittreport.com/qatar-duty-free-extends-fashion-offer-as-21-in-21-opening-schedule-gathers-pace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos