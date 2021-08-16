Hottest brands to watch out for





Sustainability was the watchword of this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week for the spring 2022 season. The newly implemented rule in the Danish capital states that all brands attending trade shows must be at least 60% sustainable. one hundred to be included. And everything the Danes do, from beauty products they put on their incredibly cool faces, to the overcoats they wear in a quick storm, to the Tesla they drive, stems from a sustainable or eco-friendly mindset. -aware. Not only are the people of Copenhagen ahead of sustainability, they also have one of the smoothest and most diverse fashion weeks. During a three-day whirlwind, most of the collections I saw were entirely unisex. Some brands have shown their love for women’s bodies by having pregnant women walk in their catwalks, which I appreciated. Oddly enough, instead of the candy-colored street style you see in editors and influencers, the runway looks tended to be more understated and sophisticated, especially compared to previous seasons. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of the 11 standout brands featured at Copenhagen Fashion Week in Spring 2022. Each label embodied this philosophy of celebrating mother earth, while simultaneously delivering truly killer fashion. Attendees flocked to Berner Khls’ very first show this season. Like its Spring 2022 counterparts, the Khl is dedicated to sustainability. His designs were minimal and the color palette consisted mostly of black and white, with an emphasis on craftsmanship and portability. If you’re a minimalist but appreciate well-made clothes, this brand is for you. Bjerregaard makes beautifully crafted and thoughtful knits. (Although the Central Saint Martins graduate isn’t exactly New in the lineup, hers is always an exciting sight to watch.) Bjerregaard, an expert in textile design, uses dead fabrics for her clothes and practices a zero waste policy. Another alumnus of Central Saint Martins, Stine Goya hosted a secret runway show during Copenhagen Fashion Week before the collection went live to the public, allowing the focus to be on the collection, not the hubbub. from the street outside the parade. This presentation was full of vibrant greens, florals, and just the right amount of glitter. But it was the printed stockings and scarves that stole the show. (Di) vision kicked off Copenhagen Fashion Week on a sunny Tuesday morning in Copenhagen. It was the brand’s largest collection to date, consisting of 31 unisex looks. (Di) vision is another brand that focuses on creating from pre-existing materials. The collection was made entirely from dead fabrics and recycled vintage clothing. (Di) vision is fresh and playful, and it’s everything you imagine a Danish nightlife enthusiast would want to wear. Sisters Julie and Marie Skall are vegans, use minimal animal products in their collections, and focus on elegance where quality is never compromised. Their spring 2022 show was held in the Den Friea contemporary art center, a perfect complement to the clothes on display. From house dresses to sweater vests and even suits, this was the perfectly simple wardrobe for anyone who doesn’t want to sacrifice chic looks while taking care of the planet. Students of the Royal Danish Academy A look from the Emilie Axterss collection. Young talents were numerous this season. While students at the Royal Danish Academy’s design school suffered from the boredom of containment, their collections designed entirely in quarantine did not show it. From Emilie Axters ‘use of bright colors and exotic shapes, to Josefine Dyring’s use of pets as fashion and Frederik Tauss’ expression of gender and upper class standards, you would never have knew these creators created during a global pandemic. Founded by Sophia Roe in 2020, The Garment focuses on building a wardrobe that can last a lifetime. Besides being sustainable in the physical sense, Roe believes that sustainability is just about owning less. As the last show of the day, the setting at Soeren Le Schmidt was quite dark, setting the scene for the rest of the evening, the bar handing out drinks while attendees anxiously waited for the lights to come on. Exquisite tailoring was apparent, but my favorite aspect of the show was the black and white plaid suit and the flowing cast. Founded in Copenhagen in 2018 and semi-finalist of the LVMH Prize in 2020, Helmstedt is a romantic brand full of fantasy. Using hand-painted prints, designer Emilie Helmstedt focuses on creating wearable art that will last for generations. Known for creating candy-colored coats embellished with furs, Saks Potts has surprised us all this season, with a more toned-down see-now-buy-now collection. A Roege Hove is a new label that has been awarded the first talent slot by the Copenhagen Fashion Week catwalk committee. The brand presented its very first runway show this spring 2022 season. With sculptural and unique knit pieces, A Roege Hove is definitely paving the way for knit enthusiasts to follow.

