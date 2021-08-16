Razer wants to dress up your mechanical keyboard





Amid the mechanical keyboard mania that makes gamers and others click everywhere, gaming vendor Razer has released Keycap upgrade sets and a selection of wrist rests to add color and style to your loyal one. old keeb. Known for putting RGB lights on its laptops, keyboards, and accessories (even headphones), Razer decided it was best to offer something so people could shine the gear they already have, too. Enter two keycap upgrade kits with colorful keycaps and matching cables, plus your choice of ergonomic palm rests. Ghost Key Cap Upgrade Kit The new Phantom Keycap Upgrade Kit lets you choose between making your keyboard more minimalistic or more colorful. When your RGB keyboards turn off, the pudding key design gives the keys a more understated and minimalist style. When the keyboard is on, the translucent side wall of the keys allows RGB lighting to pass through. Keys feature laser captions. This should make them less prone to wear and tear due to constant use. The Phantom set has 128 keys. It is compatible with Razers Mini, Tenkeyless and other large mechanical and optical keyboards that have a standard layout in the US or UK. The Phantom Keycap Upgrade Kit is available in classic Black or Mercury White colors. PBT Coiled Cable and Keycap Upgrade Kit The PBT Keycap and Coiled Cable Upgrade Kit brings the durability of Doubleshot PTB plastic to your keyboard. The durable, textured keys shouldn’t wear down to a glossy finish, Razer said. The approximately 6ft braided coiled cable is a USB-C to USB-A cable that can replace most detachable USB-C cables for keyboards. The PBT Key Cap and Coiled Cable Upgrade Kit is available in Razer Green, Quartz Pink, Classic Black, and Mercury White. Ergonomic wrist rests Razer ergonomic palm rests help keep you comfortable, even for long periods of time at work or play. They come in four variations for different types and sizes of keyboard: Full-Size Keyboards: Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest Pro with Memory Foam Cooling Gel

Full-Size Keyboards: Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest with Faux Leather Memory Foam

Keyless Keyboards: Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest with Faux Leather Memory Foam

Mini Keyboards: Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest with Faux Leather Memory Foam Non-slip rubber footrests help keep them stable. They don’t physically attach to the keyboard, so you can just choose the ones that work best for you and your keyboard (s). Price: The phantom upgrade key set is $ 34.99; The PBT Cap and Coiled Cable Upgrade Kit is $ 49.99; palm rests start at $ 20. Or buy: Razer (exclusively until September 11 then at various retailers)

