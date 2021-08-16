Adidas Goes Natural With New Dye-Free Golf Shoe | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





Continuing with its waste reduction mission, adidas is launching sustainable versions of two of its popular golf shoes. Available August 20 the ZG21 Motion and ZX Primeblue adicross golf shoes will be offered in a dye-free version that uses the natural color of the materials to reduce the water and energy consumption required to dye the products new colors. The brand estimates water and energy savings at 60%.

We are constantly evaluating ways to reduce our environmental impact when it comes to our products, said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf. With this collection, we are giving golfers another reason, beyond style and performance, to feel good in the shoes they wear.

Part of the No-Dye collection, the ZG21 is the latest shoe silhouette in the adidas collection, launched in January. As with the original ZG21, the textile is made from 50% recycled material and by skipping the dyeing process this version of the shoe is even more environmentally friendly. This shoe will be available in a BOA and laced option for men and exclusively with a BOA closure for the women’s shoe. Prices range from $ 180 to $ 230.

The ZX Primeblue adicross features a popular adidas street-style silhouette, inspired by the popular ZX shoe of the 1980s. The brand introduced the shoe to golf last year, replicating the original ZX grip pattern with Longer side studs and a tread for added traction on the course. Known for its bolder colors, the dye-free version ($ 130) is an off-white, earthy-toned golf shoe that is all the rage in the fashion world.

