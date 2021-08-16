Fashion
“We are getting faster and better”
Courtesy of Gary Allan Personalized Jewelry Maggie Herzberg and Gary Allan
Gary AllanMaggie Herzberg’s daughter remembers Christmas about six years ago when her father issued a warning.
“The giveaways are going to be a bit smaller this year,” she said, he explained, “because we’re going into the jewelry business.”
Allan, a country singer, was negotiating a new recording contract and developed a passion for jewelry making in his spare time. On Black Friday of 2015, he called a jewelry supply company and ordered all the equipment he needed to set up a jewelry production store in his home.
“I said, ‘I want you to sell me everything that’s 25% today,’” Allan, 53, told PEOPLE with a laugh.
The phone call was the start of Gary Allan personalized jewelry. A bit of the man of the country renaissance, Allan represents an artisan whiskey brand and has a flair for fashion that he once transformed into an upscale menswear store. He also recently renovated his new home, the Former Conway Twitty Home. The house overlooking the lake is the opulence of the California countryside. It features a wall lined with authentic peacock feathers, another adorned with sentimental guitars, and a black and gold light fixture made from inverted microphones hanging from the ceiling of the rec room. While Allan jokes that it’s a chore to keep guests from stroking his feathers, jewelry is his passion, not decorating the house.
“I have always been fascinated by knives and watches,” he said. “I think I always wanted to be a jeweler.”
Eric Adkins Gary Allan
Allan and Herzberg, 32, run the business from his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Allan sells his jewelry, which ranges in price from $ 70 to $ 24,000, on his website. But the business got off to an uncertain start.
“I spent about $ 20,000 with these people on Black Friday, and it all showed up at home in boxes,” Allan said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what all this does.'”
The singer, who recently released his new album, Ruthless, called the supplier and asked them to recommend someone to teach him how to use the new tools, a special desk, files and torch, as well as the furnace and vacuum machine that allowed him to pour and melt the money.
The seller asked Allan to New Approach School for Jewelers, a nearby jewelry school in Franklin, Tennessee. In 2016, he learned to melt silver and gold, set stones and more. When Herzberg complained about his job as an accountant, Allan suggested that he also go to jewelry school.
“Now she’s better than all of us,” he says proudly.
RELATED: Gary Allan spent the pandemic busy on a boat and returned to get vaccinated
The father-daughter team have added more sophisticated equipment since their beginnings in the jewelry business. Now the shop includes a microscope, a laser welder for delicate repairs, a rolling mill for making rings, two crimping benches and a max chisel for engraving and crimping.
Located on the second floor of his house, the jewelry studio has only a few strict and most important rules: no synthetic stones. Allan has gems strewn across the tables alongside dozens of rings, necklaces, pearls, earrings, and pendants in various stages of completion.
Herzberg works in the store five days a week, filling orders at a rate of about 100 pieces per month. It wasn’t that long ago that she didn’t think she could make more than 20.
They took time to grow the business, making sure their jewelry met their standards before making it available to the public. Allan often wears prototypes on stage, making fans want to buy copies for themselves. However, Allan makes sure every piece is perfected before putting the items up for sale. Bronco pendants inspired by his logo are his bestsellers, cast in silver and require little manual labor. However, the charms of the acoustic guitar are more complex.
“I had a ton of them, but they weren’t good enough to sell,” he said. “We kept working on them and improving them. We’ve barely got to where we could sell them, and we have people waiting for them.”
Courtesy of Gary Allan Personalized Jewelry Gary Allan personalized jewelry
The family orders their gemstones from online suppliers and has a friend who owns a local pawnshop who passes on all gemstones that are not diamonds. An acquaintance from the jewelry school attended an auction at which he purchased an assortment of high-end gemstones, including the topaz from the $ 24,000 ring that Allan dubbed “big blue.” and a 10-carat black diamond on which they have yet to design a coin.
“Big Blue” sold out after several years of posting on its website. A man called and bought it just because his wife liked the color blue.
“I pushed to do more big rings,” Allan said. “I think we should always have something crazy.”
In addition to broncos and guitar pendants, the family also creates pink necklaces, earrings, and unique pieces ranging from a gemstone encrusted skull ring and Cyclops Mickey Mouse vampire to a dainty one. 18k gold sand dollar necklace and a sophisticated sapphire ring with diamond accents.
“We’ve grown so much over the past three or four years that it’s hard to imagine doing more,” Herzberg said. “We’re going faster and getting better. Our business is getting more and more interesting. I’m learning more things too.”
Courtesy of Gary Allan Personalized Jewelry Gary Allan personalized jewelry
The singer, known for his hit songs such as “Smoke Rings in the Dark” and “Watching Airplanes”, often works alongside his daughter. He jokes that he is so slow to make his pieces that he has to charge more for them than other jewelers. But, Gary Allan Custom Jewelry is a small family business. Her 13-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, makes knots in leather jewelry. When she sells a coin, she earns $ 20 in cash that she saves to buy new Apple AirPods.
Herzberg, who is Chloe’s mother, also has goals. She’s about to learn computer animated design, and then, she says, “everyone’s finished.”
“I would like to see us do a more original design,” she explained. “I want to get faster and smarter.”
