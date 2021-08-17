The Route app lets you track all of your fashion orders at once

If you are an internet user in 2021, there is a good chance that you are shopping online. And that means you know the roller coaster waiting for your package. The shipping company tracking information is not always reliable. An email from the retailer may state that the shoes you ordered have been delivered, but you know they never materialized.

Evan Walker, Founder and CEO of Road, aims to make this process simpler and more efficient. We saw this great white space after the purchase, Walker tells Bustle. There was this huge opportunity to communicate with the customer after the purchase in a much better way than email.

Thus, Route was born. The platform works in two ways, one designed for consumers and the other for merchants. If you are a consumer, you can think of it as the hub for everything you buy online. Orders sync automatically, so you don’t have to worry about juggling different tracking numbers. You get real-time information on the location of your packages and you can also deal with lost, stolen or damaged packages in the app.

As for small fashion brands like The bright side (pictured above) Route helps them reach new buyers through the Discovery portion of the app, where users can browse over 10,000 merchants.

It also helps these brands to retain their customers, as shoppers like to know the location of their order every step of the way. And a satisfied customer will keep coming back. The numbers show: Since launching in 2018, Route has built a network of over 1.75 million app users and growing.

Going forward, Walker talks to Bustle about the best career advice he’s ever received, how Route helps small businesses, and how technological advancements affect the future of fashion.

How is Route particularly useful for small brands and businesses just trying to get off the ground?

We have a product inside Route called Discover. We take these little brands out of the world, help them create content, and introduce those brands to new consumers.

What feedback do you get from users? What do they like the most?

Did you answer this question of, where is your order after purchase? This solution of what we call visual tracking opening the app, seeing everything you ordered on a visual map, has been this huge customer value accessory. This has been a great case of feedback for us.

Courtesy course

Regarding the collaboration between fashion and technology, how do you see this relationship evolving from what it is today to what it could potentially be in the future?

We see it as bridging the gap between buying in person and buying online. COVID has certainly increased the demand for e-commerce. Even before that, ecommerce closed the gap in terms of the percentage of people buying online. But the experience really does not.

If you look at our app today, we are filming content. We actually bought a production company that can shoot very fast product thumbnails, product textures, and product features. So it’s really starting to close in that gap. Obviously, nothing will ever replace in person. But the closer we get to that, that’s really where technology should be headed.

As the founder, what’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

Building around the consumer. We first seek to build everything around the consumer experience, even at the sacrifice of profit, income or margin. It has served us well over the past two years in building the business. Our biggest growth driver, probably after hiring great people, has been to build everything around the consumer experience and optimize around that. If you build around this, there is always room for a new business if you have the best customer experience in your category.

Evan Walker, Founder and CEO Photo: Courtesy road

How can this app potentially transform the fashion industry?

Many brands now want to sell directly to the consumer. Selling on huge marketplaces has just been very dilutive for the brand’s experience, especially in fashion: very high affinity products, very visual products that need experience to cross that brand.

The first thing we do is provide communication for this brand and merchant after purchase. In the fashion space, for example, returns communication and by far the biggest question is: Where is my stuff after the purchase? We help answer that.