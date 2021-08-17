



Maria Francisca Perello, known as Xisca, is Rafael Nadal’s longtime partner and wife. She was born in 1988, she works in the bank as an insurer and also runs the Raf Nadal Foundation. Very private of her private life, she does not have an Instagram account, and only shares her private photos of her on Rafael Nadal’s Instagram profile. Maria Francisca and Rafael Nadal met as a teenager thanks to her sister, Isabel. After fifteen years of history, they said yes on October 19, 2019 in Mallorca, in the region of Sa Fortaleza, in a fairytale estate characterized by the presence of a 17th century castle. Now, new details are emerging about their spectacular wedding, and in particular the designer who made her wedding dress. Xisca has in fact chosen Rosa Clara as the designer of her two wedding dresses. The first outfit, very simple, had a floral theme that suited the bride particularly well. Here is who designed the wedding dress for Rafael Nadal’s wife Rosa Clara messaged Xisca and Rafa on Instagram: “An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We are incredibly proud to have been part of such an important day – the wedding of Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal. We would like to congratulate the beautiful and unique couple, we wish you the best forever! Rosa Clará is the designer of Mery Perelló’s wedding dress, an haute couture creation with extremely clean lines. The bodice, with a jeweled neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterns, floral patterns and microbeads on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ball-gown-style skirt, in silk crepe, featured a removable weightless train, created in Rosa Clara’s studio. The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting us, you are amazing!

