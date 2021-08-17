Next Backs Jack Wills, co-founder of the relaunch of the Aubin Mens label

LONDON Omnichannel British Behemoth Next is on a spending sequence: six months after taking a stake in high street retailer Reiss, its association with Jack Wills co-founder Peter Williams to relaunch the Aubin men’s clothing brand.

Ten years ago, Aubin traded under Aubin & Wills and was considered the older brother of Jack Wills, bringing classic work wear and bespoke clothing to the masses of kids who grew up wearing Jack Wills hoodies, party dresses and preppy clothing. However, he was never as successful as Jack Wills and was put on the back burner in 2012.

Next, which sells men’s and women’s clothing, housewares and accessories under its own brand and operates an online marketplace selling hundreds of third-party brands, announced Monday that it has taken a 33% stake in Aubin. Next will also manage the distribution of Aubins, provide it with an end-to-end e-commerce execution infrastructure, provide the use of its warehousing and IT, and serve as a launch pad for Aubins’ online activities in September.

Williams and the Aubin team will be in charge of the brand and the product. Aubin will launch online at aubinandwills.com on September 7 and will open a 382-square-foot stand-alone store at 15 Newburgh Street near Carnaby Street on the same day.

Greg Roberts, formerly of Superdry and Jack Wills, will take on the role of Managing Director, and Rachel Silvester, a former student of Jack Wills and Aubin & Wills, has been appointed Creative Director. Williams said the launch collection will consist of reinvented classics, designed to last, wear after wear, and never go out of style.

Williams, who cut ties with Jack Wills three years ago, said Aubins priority is to be obsessed 24/7 with our target customer and produce the best possible product. Always worked with specialized artisans to modernize the basics of the classic wardrobe.

He called Next the ideal partner, after the last 18 months of turbulence in the industry. We are able not only to deliver products that are designed to last in both style and durability, but also to ensure that our customers benefit from a world-class delivery infrastructure.

The plan is to open a limited number of stores, although locations have yet to be determined, a spokesperson for Aubin said. We were a digital brand, but we want to be able to provide consumers with a 360-degree experience, and the store will provide that.

Aubin is launching with menswear only, as it is still the most popular category for Jack Wills and Aubin & Wills, the spokesperson added.

Were menswear experts and designing for ourselves which always helps and we don’t focus too much on the age of our consumers. However, we believe the relaunch will have a strong reconnection with our original audience, who grew with the brand. Finally, the clothing market for men over 30 is in good health and represents a strong market sector. We might be looking at women’s clothing in the future, but for now it’s just men’s clothing.

Simon wolfson, CEO of Next, said the company believes that combining Aubins’ exceptional design and branding skills with the end-to-end online infrastructure of Nexts Total Platform can quickly create a UK brand. iconic with lasting appeal.

Thanks to Wolfson’s steady hand and the company’s meticulous oversight, Next has become one of the few UK retailers to have successfully juggled the physical and the digital.

Although Next has been around for decades, it has also adapted nimbly over time, becoming the UK distribution partner of Victoria’s Secret and Laura Ashley at home, and made way for a multitude of online and offline beauty brands.

Headquartered in Leicester, England, Next has 500 physical stores in the UK and Ireland and an online presence in more than 70 countries. The online platform sells Next products as well as 700 other fashion, home and beauty brands, including Reiss.

Aubin’s relaunch marks Williams’ return to Main Street after the rapid rise, then fall, of Jack Wills. The brand was placed under administration two years ago by its then owner Bluegem Capital Partners and purchased for £ 12.8million by Mike Ashleys Sports Direct, who has made a specialty of recruiting struggling retailers.

The purchase included approximately 100 Jack Wills stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland, as well as inventory and the international Jack Wills brand.

Bluegem, the private equity firm that was once owned by Liberty, bought out Jack Wills in 2016, but failed to turn the once-high-profile retailer around in what was becoming a difficult climate for retailing.

Williams left Jack Wills for good in 2018 after a disagreement with Bluegem.

Jack Wills was premiered in Salcombe, Devon in 1999 and quickly rose to prominence for his classics inspired by British heritage with a contemporary twist.

Shortly after its launch, the retailer began to roll out in college towns such as Oxford, Cambridge, Durham and St. Andrews. It has grown into an international brand with over 80 stores around the world, including UK, US, Asia and the Middle East. He opened lavish units in downtowns, college towns, and beach resorts and hired glamorous young brand ambassadors to host beach events, barbecues and concerts, and to preach the gospel of the preppy and college fun.

At times, the brand also fell foul of UK regulators, who described the advertising campaigns and catalog images as too racy and asked the brand to remove them.

In its heyday, Jack Wills offered clothing for both men and women, including tailored clothing, hoodies, sweatpants, knitwear, underwear, and accessories, but it fell into disuse as these young clients were growing up and swapping their preppy looks for streetwear, designer sneakers and quick clothes. fashion glamor from Zara, H&M and Mango.

Williams and his team have skillfully captured the zeitgeist of the 2000s, and beyond, and it remains to be seen if he can do it again, and bring this tech-savvy, sneaker-loving and street-loving generation back into the fold. tweed and sewing.