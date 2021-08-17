Fitbit enlists black fashion designer Aurora James to create new bracelets





If you’ve ever worn a smartwatch, you know it’s great for tracking your fitness goals and sending quick text responses with the touch of a finger. If you are into fashion, you also know that they are not perfect to blend in with a pretty outfit. Over the years, different groups have entered the market as solutions, but Fitbit has just launched its own collection of luxury accessories, operating two black-owned luxury brands –Brother Vellies and Victor Glemaud – to create groups for their latest devices, Sense and Versa 3. “I have spent so much time researching collaborations that reflect my brand values,” says Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies. “Fitbits’ action to support black-owned businesses says a lot about this partnership. Fitbit is a brand that not only emphasizes the importance of inclusion and community, but also supports emerging and diverse designers with ancillary collaborations. I am flattered to join this talented group. James designed innovative darling-like bands for her collection, rooted in her love of “blending luxury and ethereal elements of fashion into the functional pieces of our lives that accompany technology,” she says. The bands come in two shades – black and brown – and as a longtime Fitbit wearer (seven years and older) I can say they are the most comfortable and functional option I have. found. For one thing, sliding the strap around my wrist is easier than attaching the traditional watch strap, and I don’t have the problem of closing it too tightly around my wrist, which I often do. The leather scrunchies come in small and medium sizes and retail for just $ 54.95 and the elegance of the designs works well with my overall look rather than sticking out like a sore thumb in the photos like the most athletic groups do. “These bracelets use Horween leather, a lightweight material that is comfortable to wear all day, and are handcrafted with premium oils and tanned using traditional techniques, so they mold to your wrist and develop a beautiful aged patina over time, ”says James. “And of course, I love that the Black and Oak colorways go with everything and are iconic shades of the Brother Vellies brand.” As beneficial as exposure through this partnership will likely be for Brother Vellies, what is most important to James is his brand’s ability to remunerate her through the artisans they work with and an initiative she created. known as Fifteen percent commitment. “What has been most rewarding at Brother Vellies is that we continue to support local artisans around the world. We celebrate their cultural histories, their age-old design practices and their craftsmanship in everything we sell, ”she says. “Keeping these techniques alive has been paramount for the brand and what makes a Brother Vellies product special. “With the Fifteen Percent Pledge, the payoff is to see real, measurable change in our pledge-takers, and to support black-owned, black-founded businesses by giving them access to resources to help nurture and develop their brands, ”she adds. “In just one year, the Pledge was able to transfer over $ 10 billion in sales to black-owned and black-founded businesses and signed nearly 30 pledge-takers.” To learn more about the fifteen percent engagement, click here. Check out more photos of James’ design below. To purchase your own Brother Vellies leather scrunchies for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, visit Fitbit.com here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/fashion/fitbit-taps-black-fashion-designer-aurora-james/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos