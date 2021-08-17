From Piaget bracelets to imported caftans, white lotus costumes epitomize rich holiday style





All I and I think anyone can think of are their caftans. I am so happy. There is a couple that I kind of unearthed from South America. As I went through the project, you know sometimes you get better at what you do because there isn’t much time. [to prep]. I realized that South America and Central America have a really tropical climate [similar to Hawaii] There are a few things I got from this Colombian designer for Jennifer that were beautiful linen, really breathable stuff. At breakfast, Connie [Britton] wear a bunch of these Poupette St. Barths dresses, it’s those really light, cotton, breathable things that are just made for this kind of vacation. It also feels like such an authentic experience for these characters, traveling to the Caribbean or South America and just coming back with a wardrobe of things they bought. This is also what I was trying to plug in. They go shopping while they are on vacation. Wherever you go, sometimes you think to yourself: The stuff I brought doesn’t really make sense, so you rush over to the boutique or hotel boutique and get something that you feel is more appropriate. These characters have the means to do it. Return to the character of Jennifer Tanya; I have to say, I gasped when she went to check out her crush in the pool and was wearing this sequin kaftan. There are times when it’s a little over the top, but it works. I realized early on that the hotel was actually quite big so you could really go there with the costumes on and it would make sense to live in such cavernous and beautiful places. This is why I definitely put big earrings on people and love people jewelry too. As I went along, I borrowed some very expensive stuff from one of the hotel’s boutiques, jewelry that I could never afford. I would borrow it for the dinner scenes. Because we were all in one place, it was really convenient for me to do it. There’s a local designer called Hildgund, and so Molly [Shannon] carries hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of diamonds and sapphires. It was a really special thing that I was able to do because we were integrated into the hotel.

