Hear from the fashion queens who use design to inspire their drag art

In the last episode of the Behind the trail podcast, we chat with Violet Chachki, Iris Specter and Jupiter about how fashion and costume design inspire their art and fuel their creativity.

Violet Chachki is a Los Angeles based company trail performer whose drag aesthetic is inspired by classic vintage and fetish looks, and who describes herself as an international drag superstar and self-proclaimed fashion icon.

Growing up in Atlanta, Jason Dardo, aka Violet Chachki, has always stood out. They attended Catholic school, where even in uniform, dressed like all the other students, they still felt different. I was in constant trouble, constantly breaking the rules, they told In The Know.

As he grew older, Jason discovered their passion for fashion. When they started playing in to glide, they knew they wanted to create a no one who united their love of fashion with their rebellious nature. I was kind of known as the rebel, the rule breaker, the bad girl, they told In The Know. I started my drag character based on [pin-up model] Bettie Page.

I’ve always been inspired by really crazy, dominant women who know what they want and go for it, Jason explained. In a way, she’s the woman I wanted to reference and who inspires me.

Jason loves to reuse vintage clothing to create unique drag looks that are both timeless classic and particularly modern.

My drag aesthetic is really driven by charm and the vintage aesthetic as well as the fetish aesthetic, they told In the Know. One of my favorite things to do is find vintage pieces and have them replicated in my size or take elements from them and recontextualize them in a new way.

Jason sees fashion and hang out like worlds of imagination and endless possibilities. It’s a fantasy, and I think it creates another realm that you can escape into, they explained. The world of fashion and the world of flirting share this. They create their own rules, their own environment, their own atmosphere, their own hierarchy. It really is a beautiful thing.

For Jason, to glide is more than a career. It is also the ultimate creative outlet. They told In The Know, it’s not even just a job, it’s more than that. It’s exactly where I want to be, it’s what I want to do right now, it’s powerful, it’s impactful, I feel like I have a legacy that I’ve built. I feel like I have taken my step in history.

Iris Specter is a Philadelphia-based drag artist and designer who creates and sews his own glamorous costumes.

Dylan Kepp, aka Iris Specter, started designing clothes at a young age and quickly realized that it was his calling. I kind of bought a sewing machine in my sophomore year of high school. I asked for one for Christmas and Santa was delivered and I just started doing stuff, they told In The Know. The more I did, the more I found I liked it, and I just applied to fashion school and I entered.

Even before Dylan started acting in to glide, they were designing costumes for Iris without even realizing it. I would say it started with creating Dylan for Iris which I didn’t even know existed yet, they told In The Know.

Now Dylan sees Iris as a real alter ego and not just a character they play on stage. The difference between Iris and Dylan is that Dylan is sort of Iris’s keeper, they explained. And I am also, like Iris, Dylan’s keeper in many ways. I love this beautiful creature in disguise that comes out of the traumas of Dylan and Dylans. It’s kind of a hand-in-hand relationship.

Dylan father died when they were young. Dive into fashion, and later creating Iris, helped Dylan deal with their fatherthe death of s. While I was in school in first grade, my dad died of a drug overdose, and when I got to school and it happened, it kind of took hold of me. air. I was like, what am I doing? I was trying to figure out what my life would be like. Everything stopped, they told In The Know. To put the reconcile for me it was like such a juxtaposition between my day life and this night life. Iris was sort of born out of my attempt to cope with the trauma of losing a parent.

Being Iris makes Dylan feel confident and empowered, and gives them the courage to overcome their trauma. They explained to me that I had no idea how much Iris was in my soul and how much I needed her.

Dylan thinks everyone should try to glide or performance at some point in their life. To glide had such a powerful impact on Dylan’s life, and they believe everyone could benefit from the euphoria and empowered feeling of being on stage.

I encourage everyone to try drag, to try to play, to be a performance artist, to make themselves known. Do something you wouldn’t expect to do today, Dylan told In The Know. Whatever I do, the most important thing is not to be afraid. If my dad was here I think he would be proud of what I have accomplished.

New York based drag artist Jupiter think outside the box when it comes to their drag aesthetics, relying on movies, anime, and cartoon villains to create fierce and unique drag looks.

Ben Seagren, aka Jupiter, describes his drag aesthetic as somewhere between a cartoon villain and an alien deity. He creates unique characters that push the boundaries of what drag can be, using everything from pointy ears and horns to multi-colored face paints, to create looks that are truly out of this world.

What I love most about drag is the transformation, Ben tells In The Know. I want to show different spectra of characters and different people and different versions of what drag can be.

Ben was first interested in anime and cartoon wicked as child grew up in Aurora, Colorado. He was naturally drawn to the villains of childrens programming and later used their aesthetics and manners to create Jupiter.

Because I came out young, I really had no reference to what queer was or what to drag, he told In The Know. My version was watching cartoons and cartoons and all those queer coded villains that I admired, and so that was kind of my North Star for what I created and what inspired me to create Jupiter. .

Ben found out to glide in University and was immediately drawn to it. I didn’t know about drag until I entered college and went to my first drag show and I realized there were all this world of people doing the same thing that I wanted to do, he explained. That first show I went to, I had this kind of third moment of understanding that opened my eyes. It’s not just something that I can do, but it’s a space in which I think I can do well.

Creating Jupiter allowed Ben to express himself and join a community of like-minded artists. My trip with Jupiter was really cool, he explained. Jupiter allowed me to meet people from all over the world.

Ben is optimistic about the future of to glide as an art form. For him, drag is an unhindered expression of oneself. This gives him the ability to transform into whatever he wants. I think we are moving away from this idea that drag is a gay man masquerading as a woman and moving towards this idea of ​​drag as a transformation, rather than subscribing to a binary in some created art form. by people breaking this code, he explained.

I love the possibilities of drag because they are endless, he told In The Know. It’s always growing, it’s always evolving, and I always want to be at the forefront of these changes.

