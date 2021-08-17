Lioness Runway Show puts Latoia Fitzgerald’s sexy couture on the map – WWD





It was the most stylish crowd that the historic Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles had seen in months – stretched and dressed to the max on a Sunday afternoon for the podium premiere of Lioness designer Latoia Fitzgerald. NBA superstar James Harden showed up in a yellow Prada suit, actress La La Anthony in a tight LaQuan Smith bra, tube skirt and Bottega Veneta bag, and actress Karrueche Tran posed for photos in a sleeveless lioness in gray twill. minidress which was also shown on the runway. Fitzgerald, from Philadelphia who launched his brand in Los Angeles in 2019, said it was a good time to have his first runway show, previewing his fall 2021 collection, priced at $ 200 to $ 1,500. and available for presale on its website now. “I’ve had a few people who have tried to convince me to show at New York Fashion Week, but my team is here and it feels good,” said the designer, a CFDA member who put her sewing machine on. running to run business during the pandemic, selling tube dresses that have taken off online. “I felt right now where I’m at with my brand, some people wearing it and getting it in certain posts.” Last year, Bebe Rexha wearing the brand’s black leather lace-up corset blazer dress and the brand’s bike shorts at the MTV VMA Awards was a game-changer. closest friends, and people go crazy when she wears it, ”the designer said of the“ The Bay ”star. “Tiwa Savage, she’s like Beyoncé from Africa – and she’s here,” Fitzgerald said of the Nigerian singer. “She wrote to me on Instagram, she was in LA and wouldn’t miss the show.” The designer brought in high-profile models to walk her backyard parade, including Slick Woods, which opened in a gray denim jacket, mini sneakers and dazzling sneakers. “I’m in love with Slick, and it was a surprise to my man,” said Fitzgerald, referring to his handsome basketball player Rajon Rondo, who presumably helped secure the reservation. “The closure was also a surprise,” she said of Duckie Thot, who wore a white satin evening gown to the finale. With the collection, Fitzgerald showed a real flair for structured and sexy tailoring, executing precision cuts with inventive twists. The open back, straps, shoulders and hips reveal details that amplified the fashion factor and made the collection resonate with LA history in both Frederick of Hollywood-style swimwear and boudoir style. A sand-colored cropped blazer with an open back, paired with crumpled pants with a suggestive hip slit was a sophisticated new take on a suit, while a black dungaree blazer dress with cut-out sleeves at the cuffs was an interpretation. clever of a dress coat. Meanwhile, a fuchsia blazer-bikini hybrid and side-split mini drape felt very red carpet ready, styled in black floral lace thigh highs for some serious SoCal swagger. Wide-shoulder blazer mini-dresses, a dark denim corseted dress, utility nylon cargo pants and cropped tops and square leather jackets with zippered panels complete the collection, checking the boxes for accessibility and convenience. versatility. “I wanted to stay true to the brand’s DNA,” Fitzergald explained. “We’re known for making a good blazer dress, a high slit or moment in the back, something sexy but still tailor-made. We wanted to be very clear about what we are selling. Mission accomplished.

