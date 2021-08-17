My View: Behind the scenes as a film extra | Opinion

Finally, the casting director shouted “Everyone on the bus.” As we walked downtown to the Sheas Performing Arts Center, I wondered what role this young comedian was going to play in this production.

Upon entering this beautifully restored display case, one of the crew directed us to a spacious meeting room. After a lunch of subs and snacks, we entered a military phase called “Hurry and Hold”. Then, after about four hours, another call rang.

“Everyone standing up, we’re going to the theater. “

The crew members had a digital code to direct us to our appropriate seats. I swear one of the crew must have been a fighter in another life.

The director, at his call, brought more than 200 extras from one section of the theater to another. I imagine he wanted to film the extras from different angles. As we moved onto the balcony for an additional shoot, I looked over the beautiful ceiling and it brought back memories of my first date with my wife over 55 years ago. After nearly 12 hours of filming, we got on the bus and returned to our original meeting place.

What a wonderful experience! I can’t wait to see this movie, not only because I played a very small part in it, but because it’s a wonderful tale from a dedicated woman.