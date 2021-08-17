Designer Karoline Vitto finally brings fashion to curvy women

An unspoken message accompanies the clothing options (or lack thereof) offered to curvy women. While those who can accommodate sample sizes have a plethora of options, there are only a fraction of the choices available in extended sizes, often silhouettes considered safe for curvy women. to wear. Even though the plus size market is developing late, the misconception that women of a certain height want to hide their body is prevalent. TO Karoline Vitto, however, this narrative is ultimately reversed. The London-based brand celebrates flesh and curves with every thread.

I wanted to offer the option of clothing for curvy women because I wanted to [others] are quick to guess without really asking these customers what they want, Vitto tells TZR. Its eponymous line offers UK sizes 8 to 28 (and custom sizes on request). It was a bet because I think few brands did it before. Vittos’ designs are like an ongoing experiment, questioning what has been done before and questioning fashion’s relationship to the body and all of its perfect imperfections. What if a body’s natural curves, weak spots and stretch marks were made obvious and not hidden? What if it was the societal norm and not the exception?

WITH THE AUTHORIZATION OF KAROLINE VITTO / LUCAS FONSECA

For the 29-year-old, defining her brand and discovering her purpose in the industry was a simultaneous ascent to self-discovery and her own relationship with clothing. At first, I really struggled to bridge the gap between my personal style and what I like to design, says the Brazilian native. But what I wanted in my design process was to feel seen and represented. After moving from architecture to fashion in college, Vitto’s earliest designs in school were mostly created in samples, pieces she couldn’t fit.

It wasn’t until after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Brazil, a graduate program at Central Saint Martins in London, and starting his master’s degree at the Royal College of Art that Vitto began to explore the process of designing bodies similar to his own. . I was really interested in focusing on the body, says Vitto. The purpose of my designs was to highlight areas that we were told to hide as women. The flesh that comes out under the arms and on the back, all those areas that I personally felt embarrassed about. By the time the brand officially launched via Instagram in 2019, a space where the designer documented her production process and bodily experiences in a raw, photo diary-like style, the brand’s intention was clear. For Vitto, flesh and fabric were one.

A Karoline Vitto garment is sensual, but discreet. Deconstructed, but stylish. Wearable, yet functional art. The brand is unabashed fashion embodied. One of Vitto’s earliest designs, a bodycon midi dress, features a wide mesh panel, an exposed chest on one side, and a curved brass plate with an open center at the back of the dress. The hand-cut and hand-filed brass plate, Vitto calls it a rear roll amplifier, and this was one of the designs that would mark the start of Vitto’s journey into metal as an unexpected layup tool. , its role of hugging and highlighting a given section of the body. My designs are informed by the questions How can I emphasize and emphasize a certain characteristic? How do you get more attention to this or that? said Vitto. It’s about creating those lines and shapes that complement the shapes that were already there.

Karoline Vitto may seem minimal at first glance, by her predominantly black color palette, but her bold details, asymmetrical shapes, sheer stripes, an unexpected approach to getting minimal coverage on certain styles that have caught the attention of models. such as Precious Lee. and what is quickly becoming a go-to source for emerging designers, the Up Next Designer account on Instagram. Vitto says a number of points of reference inspire his designs, many of which come from photography. I love the way Deborah Tuberville portrays women’s groups and feminine energy in her work, says Vitto. The designer also refers to the 90s, the golden age of models, but instead reverses the concept in her own idea of ​​fashion muses.

COURTSEY BY KAROLINE VITTO / EVA SANCHEZ

Curvy IRL women, however, (the ones Vitto follows on Instagram for example) act as designers’ greatest muses, and it is through them and her own personal experience that the designer continues to develop her understanding of how to make clothes that suit all shapes. of the human body. The brand’s latest collection, The Ladies Pond, is an updated continuation of Vittos’ experimentation with metal, working with a local London jeweler to create large, asymmetrical rings that act like cutouts and simultaneously hold the skirts and tops together in one piece. It’s a design Vitto says was difficult to execute, but was brought to fruition (and temporarily sold out) through a slew of adjustments and sizing research. With a new collection in the works, the one the designer may even be announcing will be available before the end of the year, she is further perfecting her sizing techniques, shifting the brand from a focus on jersey fabric to techniques more versatile and moldable knitwear.

One thing is for sure, as the young brand grows, more and more women will have the opportunity to explore a conceptual and creative idea of ​​fashion that they did not have access to before. And if Karoline Vittos’ Instagram comments are any indication, she has created a space for all women to feel represented, seen and accepted. In advance, check out a few styles from the brand that you can buy yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.