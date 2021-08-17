“GMA” Fans Are Stunned After Seeing Michael Strahan’s Surprising Fashion Transformation





Michael strahan seems to have a lot of fun playing dress up. In a recent Instagram post, the Hello america the coach and former New York Giants football player swapped his fancy costumes for something a little more country. Dressed in a straw cowboy hat, blue camo waistcoat, navy t-shirt and gold-trimmed aviators, Michael struck a cool pose for the camera and made one thing clear – his new outfit is not an endorsement for the Dallas Cowboys, also known as the rival of their former NFL football team. “Cowboy Stray… not a Dallas Cowboy (NEVER NEVER EVER !!)… but a GIANT Cowboy killer LOL,” Michael joked in the caption. the post office. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Right away, Michael’s fans had a lot to say about this new “Cowboy Stray” look. One fan wrote: “Oh wow Michael is so handsome hat fits you well. You are definitely a Giant Cowboy 🔥🔥🔥.” Meanwhile, another commented: “Cowboys are your enemies lol when it comes to football. But good cowboy up to Strahan 😊❤️🔥.” Another joked: “Now that looks like a tough cowboy !!!!” In addition to his co-animation concert on GMA, Michael seems to be having a blast this summer. His Instagram posts tell us that he spent a lot of time with his dog, Enzo, working out at the gym, playing some golf, and spending family time with his children (Michael is a father of four – Tanita, Michael Jr., Sophie and Isabelle). This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In particular, Michael seems to really enjoy creating TikTok videos with his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella, some of which rack up hundreds of thousands of views. Who knows, maybe Michael is planning to do a special TikTok in his new cowboy outfit. I don’t know about you, but we have a feeling that a TikTok from “Cowboy Stray” would go viral in the blink of an eye. Kayla keegan

Senior News and Entertainment Editor

Kayla Keegan covers all things entertainment, pop culture, and the celebrity space for Good Housekeeping.

