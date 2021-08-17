Theory’s new campaign shines a light on pants – WWD

In a new advertising campaign for women and men, Theory pays homage to its best-selling category, pants.

“The story for us is interesting because it’s not just a category story. It’s an origin, ”said Siddhartha Shukla, Marketing Director of Theory. “André [Rosen, cofounder of Theory] Theory Created [in 1997] because he saw an opportunity to give women a way to wear pants in a much more modern way.

While pants were introduced to women’s wardrobes decades ago and popularized by European houses, Shukla said, “What’s interesting about Theory is the opportunity to modernize the figure. And you can take what was classically a masculine garment and by innovating the fabric, you could give it a more feminine sensibility.

According to Shukla, Theory would weave wool with Lycra to create “very fine and stretchy Italian wool.”

“The stretchability of the fabric has given the shape of femininity and has given the relevance of a new way of wearing the pants. The pants are not an accident at Theory, they are part of the origin and the foundation of the company, ”he explained.

For fall, Theory has a solid line of pants with a clear emphasis on versatility in terms of fabric and end use.

“What we learned last year is how dynamic our wardrobes need to be. And how important versatility in a wardrobe really is, and the ability for something to look neat, professional and sophisticated, which is a very theoretical concept, but also for it to be comfortable, has multiple end uses and could go from working day to weekend – the silhouette line’s ability to accompany a woman was remarkable.

“This is a time when we are emerging from the pandemic. We built the drop line with a new way of working. The idea of ​​work clothes was going to be rethought on the basis of a new style of work, whether it was a hybrid between office and home … We have certainly seen our customers appreciate diversity and they want multiple. end uses, ”he said.

Theory’s best-selling pants remain classic pants in traceable wool. They were able to adapt to other styles and fabrics, such as stretch cotton, stretch twill, silk crepe and classic stretch leather. The brand also offers a new stretch cotton twill leggings with button details. “It’s a leggings that definitely belong to the weekend, but it’s a leggings that you can wear all week long,” he said.

He believes comfort comes in many forms, whether it’s the shape of the pants (a new carrot-shaped pant that is more roomy and has volume across the leg), or even in the new style of leather. Another new exclusive fabric is a Ponte fabric for men and women called Precision Ponte. “It’s a very classic fabric with great elasticity and you can wear it seven days a week without wrinkling,” he said.

Women’s pants sell for between $ 195 and $ 795, while men’s pants cost from $ 195 to $ 245.

Today, the company will feature an ad campaign for women and men, photographed by Richie Talboy, which shows the pants in motion. This is a multimedia campaign that will run on Theory’s own channels along with significant digital ad spending to support it. The campaign will run until November. It stars model and dancer Alton Mason and models Ellen Rosa and Hirschy Grace and was filmed in New York City.

“It’s a mix of still images of men and women and videos. He shows the pants in motion. The slogan is “Adapted to a life on the move,” said Shukla.

A separate campaign, which is the main branding campaign for the fall, will launch in mid-September.

