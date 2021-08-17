Fashion and beauty brands jump into viral trend #BamaRush TikTok – Glossy





For the hopes of the University of Alabama sorority, local fashion boutique The Pants Store has long been known as a benchmark for evening gowns. Thanks to the #BamaRush TikTok viral trend, the rest of the country now knows it too.

The retailer has gone viral on TikTok after being featured in numerous urgent outfit-of-the-day articles that swept through the app last week. During that time, it experienced a 400% increase in online sales. Out-of-state purchases accounted for 90% of orders, compared to 50% normally.

“It was total madness. I had friends sending me TikTok videos of all this. I’m sitting at home with my wife’s laptop, and I’m like, look at this. Pants Store has gone viral, said Michael Gee, owner of The Pants Store. Like #OOTD videos of the 2,000-person rushing process appeared frequently on People For-You (FYP) pages on TikTok, a wave of commentators and parodies has contributed to the trend of viral heights. By the end of the week, new TikTok influencers were born and brands like Kendra Scott, Pantene, and The Pants Store had stepped in. The #BamaRush hashtag currently has 235 million views. The hundreds of outfit videos that appeared on TikTok provided a glimpse into the fashion tastes of the entire college sorority, which placed a heavy emphasis on the fast-paced online fashion of Shein, Amazon, Princess Polly and Lulus. . Basically now you all know I’m shopping on Amazon, said Bella (@ lil.millsy), TikTok user and Alabama rush contestant. listed Amazon as the source for her dress and jewelry, before adding, Hair is mine. Local brands from the South were also strongly considered and gained national attention. Students posted about Alabama-based retailer Willow Tree and Tennessee-based Christian boutique Altar state. Frequently-mentioned Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has jumped on the trend with several TikToks posts about #BamaRush. The brand has received thousands of new followers, according to Kendra Scott CMO Mindy Perry, as well as a 17% increase in the number of new users to its site. On TikTok, the brand’s profile views increased by over 750%, and it received 2 million views of its rush-related content. “The heart of our TikTok branding strategy is social listening. Our team spends a lot of time on TikTok watching, learning and listening to our customers,” Perry said via email. Local Alabama boutique Lou and Co enlisted the girls from the Haylee Golden Rush (@haygoldenrayofsunshine) and Emma Lou (@ dollypartonwannabe02) for Promotional TikToks after their OOTD videos went viral. The pants store attracted a particularly large number of comments, as many puzzled users observed that most of the outfits from the store were not, in fact, pants. Sometimes that name has been a bit inhibiting, said Gee, who added that he created the attitude of, why would I buy the pants store? All they sell are pants. But this irreverence has found its niche on TikTok. It ultimately played out where people were talking, “Why are these girls wearing dresses from The Pants Store?” he said. Maybe that’s why we have exploded, in particular, compared to other stores. The store took a look at the parodies of the OOTD videos, creating its own TikTok parody of itself to enter the trend. He also called on influencers who went viral on TikTok to run promotions for the store and saw his number of subscribers jump from 7,000 to over 19,000 during the week. The most important was Makayla Culpepper (@whatwouldjimmybuffettdo), a rush participant who amassed over 130,000 followers on TikTok last week after being dubbed the rush queen by many of her fans. Culpepper already receives gifted products from major brands; she posted on Instagram about a Pantene PR box this weekend. Pantene also gifted Emma Lou and Haylee Golden, along with two other rush participants named Ally (@allylasaly) and Blake Wright (@blakeannajoy). “Jumping on this trend has been a fun and agile collaboration between our internal teams and our partner agencies,” said Rachel Luckcuck, Marketing Technologist at Procter & Gamble. She added that Pantene has an “always on” approach to monitoring trends. “ Culpeppers’ support exploded when she revealed that she hadn’t been selected for any of the sororities she rushed to, prompting a greater wave of support for her online. TikTok users quickly noted that she was one of the only biracial candidates to have met their FYP, sparking a wave of discussion around the University of Alabama’s racial discrimination in recruiting sororities; the sorority system did not break down until 2014. User joined the outfit trend @downtownkbrown, who was in the group of first black women be accepted into Alabama sororities in 2014, following a nationally reported racism scandal that erupted in 2013. She described the outfits she wore to fit in, with several dresses from the then sorority label, Lily Pulitzer, and statement necklaces. Marissa Lee (@mar_lifebelike), who was also one of the first black women to be accepted into an Alabama sorority in 2014. She went on to become the first black president of her sorority, Phi Mu. She noted that rules against infractions, such as social media posts depicting alcohol use, are often applied unevenly when it comes to rejecting offers from women of color over white women. . We can’t have this trend where, if you’re going to be a woman of color or if you’re going to be a different person in an environment, then you’ve got to be above reproach, Lee said in her video. You have to be exceptional.

