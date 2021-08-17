Pregnant Rachel Riley flaunts her bump in a patterned dress

Pregnant Rachel Riley flaunted her growing bump as she left Countdown Studios in Salford on Monday.

The star, 35, looked radiant in a patterned summer dress that brushed against her blooming bump as she walked around.

The star opted for comfort and paired the dress with sandals and a white cardigan.

Her caramel hair was styled in soft waves and she sported a rich palette of makeup.

Rachel and her husband Pasha Kovalev share a daughter, Maven Aria, who turns two in December, and have announced they are expecting their second child in April.

Rachel recently spoke about her growing family in an exclusive interview with MailOnline.

She explained that she and Pasha had no idea the kids were in their future when their relationship started, but after thinking about her age and the possibility of having a possibly not easy family, they decided to go full steam ahead.

“We smashed them! The plan is to overcome sleep deprivation all at once, ”she explained.

“I’m 35 and have friends struggling with fertility, and you never know if you can get pregnant.

“We were very lucky, we are touching wood and we are very excited. They are awesome, we weren’t sure if we wanted them before and we’re just both in love, it’s adorable.

She continued, “My first pregnancy was really sweet and this one you hardly notice. Obviously I run after a toddler all the time so it’s a different experience.

“The first time you focus on the pregnancy and you look at yourself, but the second time you know a baby is coming.

“You think about what the future is going to be like with your family of four, rather than focusing on your stomach which looks different. It is an amazing thing that the human body and I were lucky that my childbirth experience was good.