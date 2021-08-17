Cleveland Indians fall to Minnesota Twins, 5-4, in fashion in the 10th

MINNESOTA – Baseball can be a difficult game to read.

The Twins traded some of their most talented players ahead of the July 31 trade deadline and are playing some of their best baseball of the year. The Indians traded several of their players before the same deadline, but they are still in a muddle.

The two teams met on Monday night and traded leads for the first six innings before the Twins beat the Indians, 5-4, in a 10th inning strikeout. The Indians are 6-7 in extra innings this season, while the Twins are 9-10.

The Twins have won eight of their last 11 games. Before the Indians entered Target Field, Minnesota had won back-to-back playoffs against contenders Houston (3-1), White Sox (2-1) and Rays (2-1).

The Indians are 8-10 since the trade deadline and 5-6 in their last 11 games.

Nick Wittgren (2-6), after coming out of a goal-laden jam in the ninth, came out for the 10th even though Emmanuel Clase had warmed up in the ninth. Nick Gordon greeted him with a single as Ryan Jeffers, the automatic racer, stopped at third. Max Kepler was intentionally marched to charge bases and set up forced play in any base.

Rob Refsnyder hit in a 5-2 double play with Jose Ramirez in third for strength and throwing home to get Jeffers. Wittgren, however, couldn’t escape Luis Polanco, who doubled the straight field line for his second scoreless RBI in as many days.

Caleb Thiebar (5-0) retired amid the lineup of Indians – Ramirez, Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer – in order in 10th with Amed Rosario waiting in second.

When asked why Wittgren threw the 10th instead of Clase, interim manager DeMarlo Hale said: If we had taken the lead, Clase would have finished. Being on the road, were going to have to close. I thought Witt was pretty good. Hes gone several innings his last two times. I felt pretty good about it.

Game-wise, he’s got some really good numbers against the guys he’s up against. . We have to close the game because they are going to be last at bat.

But here’s the problem with this strategy. The Indians lost a game by one point and one of their best relievers never sniffed the mound.

Max Kepler started first for the Twins with a long run to center right off Cal Quantrill. It was his 16th circuit of the season and the 13th first circuit of his career.

In the second, Zimmer hit a 446-foot homerun through Griffin Jax’s midfield to give the Indians a 2-1 lead. Franmil Reyes started with a walk when Zimmer sent a 2-1 pitch deep into the night for his fifth homer of the season. They have all been here since July 16.

The Twins tied the score at 2-2 in the third when they caught Amed Rosario taking a nap. It was either that or poor communication in the field.

Polanco hit the first goal when he escaped a potential late-inning double play on second-hand pitch that forced Kepler. Josh Donaldson, with two strikeouts, marked the gap down the center-right as Zimmer came back empty on a dive. Center fielder Myles Straw handed the ball to Rosario, the cut man, near second base.

Polanco, during everything that was going on, never stopped running with two strikeouts. When Rosario, with his back turned to the infield to take over, turned to home plate, he made a quick throw at home, but it was too late. Either Rosario never thought Polanco would score, or one of his fellow infielders never told him Polanco was coming home.

The Twins took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Jake Cave scored on a Kepler’s forced out at second. Cave doubled up to start the inning and Quantrill hit Ryan Jeffers with a pitch. Andrelton Simmons sent a possible double play ball to short Rosario. He forced Jeffers, but his first pitch was late as Cave moved up to third.

The Indians scored points in the fifth and sixth to take a 4-3 lead over the Twins who made two of their four mistakes on the night.

They kicked the ball a bit, Hale said. They made four mistakes, but when I look back we just haven’t had any big success. Sometimes you do, something you don’t.

Rosario, with a fifth out, doubled down and moved up to third on a Cave error in center field. Ramirez delivered it with a simple pointed right.

Austin Hedges doubled up with two strikeouts in the sixth and scored Owen Miller in the second. Miller managed a two-out error from Simmons short. Andres Gimenez, who tried to score on Hedges’ first double, was shot at home plate on solid throws from outfielder Brent Rooker and Simmons to end the round.

Jeffers pulled the Twins into a 4-4 homerun with a Justin Garza out in the sixth. Garza started the round in relief from Quantrill. It was Jeffers’ 11th homer, a Twins record for a rookie receiver.

Reyes, meanwhile, stayed in a deep funk.

After his walk in the second, he made a double play with Rosario in the third to end the set. In the fifth, he struck in another double play late in the inning before basing in the eighth and throwing sticks out in the 10th. Reyes entered the game with an 8-for-50 (0.160) slip.

Quantrill allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out four, walked one and started with a 4-3 lead.

It was pretty clear from the start that it wouldn’t be an easy day at the job site, Quantrill said. I held on as long as I could and tried to keep the team within striking distance.

Quantrill, who entered the game with a 1.71 ERA in his last seven starts, pulled a return from his left arm in Donaldson’s first inning. The ball ended up in the middle of the field for a hit.

It crushed me, Quantrill said. Fortunately, it was the left arm. We went to have it checked. Nothing is broken. Don’t throw balls in there, I guess.

Jax allowed four runs, two earned, in six innings. He took out three and walked two.

Next: RHP Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.53) Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM and WMMS will carry the game.

