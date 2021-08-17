This Best Selling Dress Just Got Restocked 5 Ways I Plan To Wear It

For a really long time, I felt like I was outside watching the panty trend. I am busty and prefer to wear a bra at all times, but when you are 32G, even strapless bras can protrude from your dresses. So I resigned myself to the fact that, as much as I liked them, babydoll dresses were a trend I had to sit down. And came Ghost palm dress.

Since first appearing on the fashion scene, Ghost has become one of my all-time favorite dress brands. I have his iconic Jenna dress in three colors (blue, black and pink, in case you were wondering), which I managed to land in various sales. I also recently touched the Luella, which is also excellent. However, of all the Ghost dresses, the Palm has perhaps piqued my enthusiasm the most. As I mentioned, this is a babydoll dress, but with a subtle v-neckline and straps thick enough to be worn over even my most comfortable bra. If I could have designed my perfect evening dress, it would look exactly like this.

It comes in four chic shades of deep taupe, peach, sage and khaki and when the dress was first launched the green hues quickly ran out, only a handful of sizes left in the pinkest tones left. . However, during a recent Ghost site scout, I noticed that the dress was finally restocked in all colors. This is great news because, if the dress fits me like the Ghost dresses that I already own, I know that I will be tempted to buy some, mainly because I think they will be so practical and versatile. . .

Aime Johnson dresses the Ghost’s Palm Dress in khaki.

That said, I don’t like to leave anything to chance, so I decided to visually test the Ghost Palm dress by creating outfit sets around it. I took pieces similar to items I already own to make sure I got adequate wear from them, and within minutes, I concocted five stylish looks to see myself through. every fall occasion.

I chose the taupe shade for this exercise because it goes with most of my existing wardrobe, but I really believe that each shade will lend itself beautifully to the outfits I put together. So from after dark drinks to fall walks, scroll down to see five ways I intend to wear the Ghost’s Palm dress, aka the most versatile dress of the year. Then at the end I have included all the shades you can choose from. Good navigation !

FIVE WAYS TO WEAR THE GHOST PALM DRESS IN TAUPE

1. NIGHT MEETING

Style Notes: A leather jacket always has the power to give an outfit some appeal after dark. Whether it’s a (rare) date with my husband or catching up with the girls over a drink, I know this will be a set I can count on.

Buy the look:

All saints Conroy leather biker jacket (379)

Zara Textured hoop earrings (15)

Phantom Palm Dress in Taupe (89)

Oroton Jerome Baguette leather shoulder bag (420)

Russell & Bromley Mojito heeled mules (215)

2. TRAVEL SHOPPING

Style Notes: Considering that shopping goes hand in hand with what I do for a living, it makes sense that I turned into a pro. Instead of wearing jeans for such a business, I always go for a dress, as it is easier to take off for the locker room. Cue Ghost’s Palm Dress.

Buy the look:

Day of the week Cusp cap (12)

Monki Classic denim jacket (40)

Marlet Round neck t-shirt (15)

Phantom Palm Dress in Taupe (89)

To see Venturi sneakers (140)

3. WEDDING CEREMONY

Style Notes: I have two weddings to do before the end of the year, then three more next year. I never worry about wearing the same outfit, even if the guest lists overlap, as long as it’s a good outfit. And that outfit there? It is good.

Buy the look:

H&M Belted jacket (35)

Isabel funny Crystal choker (225)

Phantom Palm Dress in Taupe (89)

Gaia worship Nala clutch (365)

Mac + Mac Low-heeled crystal-embellished shoes (1348)

4. ON THE CLOCK

Style Notes: While I generally like to separate my work and play wardrobes, some pieces are too tempting not to be worn in both. I’ll layer my Ghost dress with a lightweight linen shirt for essential meetings. Then, in the fall, I’ll layer this knit on top.

Buy the look:

Jennifer behr Black twisted faux leather headband (210)

COS Knitted vest (59)

Marlet Lightweight linen shirt (55)

Phantom Palm Dress in Taupe (89)

& other stories Equestrian buckle moccasins (85)

5. AUTUMN MARKET

Style Notes: Fall is my favorite time of year, and I relish the challenge of dressing for the cooler weather. Chic and versatile layers are the key to creating stylish fall outfits, and I know this Ghost dress is going to play a vital role in that.

Buy the look:

& other stories Belted overshirt (120)

Marlet Oversized sweatshirt (55)

Phantom Palm Dress in Taupe (89)

Line Burgundy leather bag Everyday (1875)

Marks and Spencer Square heel hiking boots (59)

SHOP GHOST’S PALM DRESS IN ALL SHADES

Phantom Sage Palm Dress (89)

Phantom Palm Dress in Pink (89)

Phantom Palm Dress in Khaki (89)

Phantom Palm Dress in Taupe (89)

