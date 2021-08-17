It’s time to stop wearing a suit and tie by default





It’s no secret that the pandemic has had a seismic impact on the way we dress. Not only did the repeated blockades force us all to embrace the most neglected versions of ourselves with sweatpants, hoodies and slippers becoming the dress order of at least six months, but that was also a seismic shift that seems to have taken root deeply in our collective psyches that many, we GQ included, would have first predicted. The shift to comfort had happened long before the pandemic first hit, of course. Since the dawn of the tech giants of Silicon Valley in the early 2010s and with them, the increase in the wearing of thongs and hoodies for costume office sales, as we have traditionally known them, has been on the rise. constant decline. According to research firm Euromonitor US, revenue from men’s suits increased from $ 2.2 billion (1.6 billion) in 2013 to 1.9 billion (1.4 billion) in 2018. It is a fact that has not only changed our spending and clothing habits forever, but it is also the one that has forced the biggest fashion brands in the world to completely reconsider their proposals for men’s clothing, with hybrid style costumes and partings becoming a preferred alternative to traditional clothing. two and three pieces. Coat, 369. Jacket, 389. Shirt, 89. Pants, 179. Sneakers, 239. Everything by Boss. boss.com Coat, 489. Shirt, 189. Pants, 169. Everything by Boss. boss.com This meeting of function and style creates a wardrobe with more freedom Boss, the German fashion giant who made a name for himself producing crisply cut suits for the world’s most dressed men (Ryan Reynolds, Eddie Redmayne and the Hemsworths are all notorious fans of the brand’s tailoring. ), did not find itself immune to the need to pivot towards producing an easier style of clothing. For the AW21, the brand launched an all-new Performance Wear line, designed expressly with our new low-key lifestyle in mind. The suits are cut from wrinkle-resistant and machine washable fabrics, the pants are made to look like they belong to a suit when in fact they are cut from super comfy jersey, the bombers are made from the fabric which match the collection’s suit pants as part of the brand’s new intelligent modular sewing system and the raincoats are ultra light, waterproof and compressible. Occupying a space similar to that of Paul Smith’s hugely successful A Suit To Travel In line, which features a number of washable and wrinkle-resistant sewing options and the kind of soft-edged, sport-infused suit one finds at Brunello Cucinelli and Canali, the new collection is a smart move in a rapidly changing world and one that will no doubt be a success as we begin to slowly return to our offices this fall (not without a WFH day here and there ; we were not savages). Coat by Boss, 545. boss.com Watch by Boss, 299. boss.com The world has changed rapidly, and so has the way we live our lives, says Ingo Wilts, Boss Brand Manager. For the AW21, I looked at new ways to dress for work by combining utility and technology to create a modern wardrobe. Work is no longer just in the office, it is everywhere. It is local and global. People will be looking to shop smarter in this new world, ensuring that their purchases are motivated relative to their other lifestyle choices. This meeting of function and style creates a wardrobe with more freedom and that fascinates me. Practical outerwear with style in spades From left to right: Jacket, 545. Jacket, 389. Jacket, 349. Everything by Boss. boss.com Whether it’s the unpredictable British weather you’re worried about or finding your room air again on your commute, Boss has got you covered. Read now J Balvin sets the bar for brand loyalty with his Davide Perella X Nike fit The best ecological jeans to put a pin in your environmental footprint Think of Michael Fassbender’s tracksuit as the model for travel clothing

