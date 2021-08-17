



Meach of us is hesitant to sow cozy illusions and wants to continue to pretend that all is good in the dramatic Cellular Femoral Republic of Nepal. This is why it has become important for us, in the 4th state of Province 3, to use this window of opportunity while we still have free speech and before the entry into force of new draconian laws, limiting our right to troll whoever we want. Freedom is not a luxury, we the media must use it to hold power to account and play the role of adversary. This is exactly why The Ass pushes the boundaries of press freedom by analyzing men’s fashion trends and what that means for our democratic way of life. Many of you must be wondering why contemporary children think it is mandatory under the new Constitution of Nepal to wear pants that appear to have been designed for people without buttocks. I do not have. I was just wondering if you did. Because my preliminary inspection revealed what I suspected from the start: today’s teens don’t have the awesome cheeks our generation was proud to call their own. Ever since our Neanderthal ancestors started greeting each other with the phrase “How are you, my brother?” Human beings have been keenly aware of the various physical accessories in their possession and of the need to keep them well-kept secrets. Around this time, the men would infiltrate using whatever was around the cave to hide their crown jewels: a strip of dried woolly mammoth bladder, antelope skin, or toothed tiger fur. saber. And so, ladies and / or gentlemen, the world of men’s fashion was born. But even then, it was already clear that men’s fashion was fleeting. Fashions came and went. The first wildebeest skin overalls, for example, were tied with rope belts at the chest. But the following year, it went out of fashion. Due to Newton’s law of universal gravitation, the pants have since dropped, and by the start of the Elizabethan era, they had come close to the navel. Today, if the latest fashion trend I spotted at Darbar Morgue is any indication, the loose drawstring pants have to be tied just below the neckline in a gravity-defying feat. At this rate, by the time Nepal reaches middle income status in 2025, we can safely predict that boys’ pants will be tied at the ankles and humanity will have come full circle with our Neanderthal ancestors without underwear. But how can the common man on the street keep up with the latest fashion trends, especially if he doesn’t have a TikTok account? As a public service, the Ass presents a table below with advice on wearing and not wearing. Warning: Fashion trends can change suddenly and without warning, making you look like a jerk. WHAT’S NEW Bhairav ​​ritual mask Faded crotch jeans Thongs Baburam Bhattarai Golf Cap Earring IN WHAT N95 masks Low waist half mast pants Camouflage underwear Fairtrade hemp cap Nipple ring

