Small Italian outerwear brand thrives despite pandemic

Four years ago, we interviewed Antonella Arpaia, co-founder of Manto, a small luxury outerwear brand based in Mantua, Italy, whose largest market was the US a supplier of coats and clothing. Highly priced waterproof jackets got off during a pandemic that forced everyone inside.

Who needed a cashmere car coat? jokes Arpaia. Yet his counts only increased during the pandemic, and while the summer of 2020 has been slow, Manto has upgraded for the winter. Arpaia and her team have chosen a period of immense global change to implement critical changes internally. Big luxury companies can make investments on multiple fronts, in additional samplings, ad campaigns, high profile designer collaborations, but, says Arpaia As a small company, we have to make choices.

They swapped their American distributor for an agent and chose to hire a Milan showroom in the heart of the pandemic. It was a big step, everyone told us we were crazy, no one was traveling, no one was coming to Milan. But the importance of a space that truly reflects the brand’s identity where the range could be showcased in its entirety demonstrated a belief in a long-term strategy at a time when other brands have piled up, leading with caution. It was a valuable commitment, says Arpaia.

Small businesses take strategic risks during the pandemic to grow their businesses

We’ve always been more product-oriented than collection-oriented, she says, but for the summer they brought in outside designers to create mini capsules within the range. They focused on innovating and expanding their aesthetic at a time when other brands were reusing old styles and taking little risk. No one was doing anything new. But we thought, now is not the time to relax, says Arpaia. Everyone was taking a step back, we wanted to move forward.

Manto Photographer Giuseppe Gradella

For summer, prints with leaf, ivy, camouflage patterns adorned squeezable unlined hoodies, which, while being a niche, were meant to entice shoppers to stop and watch. And for the winter, they launched a range of piece-dyed cashmere that has proven its worth around the world.

Since our last conversation, Manto has suffered a heavy blow from many luxury brands, the February 2020 shutdown of Barneys. It was a prestigious and regular account for Manto which Arpaia describes as being based on mutual respect. The loss of Barneys was a disaster, personally and also commercially, it was very hard, she said. Barneys was a really special store, a point of reference. The sense of ease she experienced with the retailer, its senior staff and the accessibility of luxury presentation are irreplaceable.

A major private label company in the UK and Europe maintains the Mantos chests while their eponymous brand wins over the US market. Manto retailers in resort areas like Aspen, Charlotte or the Hamptons are experiencing one of their strongest seasons for sales while tourist cities like NYC, LA or Chicago have yet to rebound from the pandemic.

Made in Italy expertise is important for the American luxury market

This is Arpaias’ second trip to the United States this year despite pandemic restrictions that have banned large companies with huge legal teams from sending staff here. Arpaia got NIE clearance, much to the dismay of peers who contacted her to ask how she did it. I did not use lawyers or intermediaries. I was just very honest in my communications with the American Embassy, ​​she explains. You’re asking for a national interest exception, which means you have to tell them why it’s important for American businesses to have me there, not why it’s important to my business. Arpaias tours aim to bring Italian expertise and knowledge to the sales staff. She describes it in teaching terminology, uses the word seminar which she says helps those who sell the clothes convey the special properties of each item to the customer.

Manto Photo Giuseppe Gradella

Manto is not Gucci, so when someone buys a $ 1000 coat, the customer is not buying a brand, they are interested in the intrinsic value of the garment. While Arpaia is here, another co-founder is in Germany and the Netherlands and performs the same functions while the third manages home operations. A personal connection, the ability to touch and experience fabrics and threads, an understanding of the work of the artisans behind each creation are at the heart of the Mantos philosophy. Arpaia thinks you can’t do all of this through the zoom. Its activity is not based on department stores, but on small shops and independent retailers who trust each other. Her visa approval hinged on her ability to explain this two-way relationship and after her February trip, she received emails from those she had met thanking her for making the trip, describing her presence as invaluable.

Arpaia then leaves for Dallas, where she will visit a salon and stores. Her combination of passion, energy and commitment to the brand she created with her co-founders is evident in her two farewell comments. We love what we do. We love Made in Italy, she says. But it’s something that I really need to feed and grow, I can’t leave it on its own.

Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.