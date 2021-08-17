Antique Fashion: Interesting Gloves and Accessories to Collect and Wear | Information on antiquities and history education





Wearing gloves has become and out of fashion for centuries. It has been several decades since wearing gloves became a daily must for fashion-conscious women of the 20th and 21st centuries. But, guess what? Your Mother’s Gloves are making a comeback as a collectable and wearable. Even a current website blogger, The Closet Historian, focuses on collecting and wearing gloves. During their popularity in the 20th century, gloves were made for all occasions, from lunch to cocktails, dining out, weddings and funerals. Their materials included cotton, silk, and leather. Many were crocheted by makers or individual women. There were also men’s gloves, made of quality leather. The popularity of the newly invented automobile at the turn of the 20th century and the growing interest in sporting events gave rise to specialized gloves. It was around this time that the glove box was invented. Women’s gloves were made from goatskin. The men were made of dog skins. During the Art Deco era of the 1920s and 1930s, gloves were often lavishly decorated with pearls and gold embroidery. Although wearing gloves briefly went out of fashion, Jackie Kennedy made them popular again in the 1950s. But by the 1960s, they were tucked away in drawers, thrown away and forgotten when jeans and hippie tailoring became popular. . Historically, men and women wore gloves in different forms, not for fashion but for practical or ceremonial purposes. In ancient Egypt, women wore them to protect the beauty of their hands. The pharaohs wore them as a symbol of their high position. Fast forward to the 18th century, when gloves became a symbol of wealth. Making beautiful gloves was a complicated process. The leather was purchased in Spain, cut into shapes in France, and sewn and decorated in England. This changed with the growth of the Machine Age, when machines did all the grunt work and sometimes did simple decorations. Glove boxes are popular with collectors who do not collect gloves because they can be used for other small items. They were a necessity at the end of the 17th and 18th centuries since the gloves were treated with scented powders. They retained the smell. You can spend a little or a lot on gloves. There are even glove boxes for sale these days dating back to the 18th century. They can cost several thousand dollars. Although they are made from a variety of materials, one of the most elaborate was made by Baccarat in the 1920s, from crystal, bronze and gilded bronze. A price on 1sDibs is over $ 2,000. What usually shows up in malls sales are wooden glove boxes adorned with designs carved into the wood, popular in the late 19th century. If you’re lucky, you might come across some celluloid boxes with an art deco design. There are also folk art glove boxes to explore. Some late Victorian dressers even had two glove box drawers topped off. Reproductions are in progress. CLUES: Browse the internet for prices and styles.

