“Disappointing for our designers”: New Zealand Fashion Week postponed





Way of life Aug 17, 2021 7:02 AM 3 minutes to read

New Zealand Fashion Week has been postponed. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Fashion Week is the backbone of New Zealand’s fashion and beauty industry, and now this industry is devastated. Following the announcement of the government’s Level 4 lockdown, NZFW announced tonight that the event, which was scheduled to start on Monday, has been postponed. This year was set to mark the 20th anniversary of New Zealand Fashion Week, but with COVID-19 restrictions now in place, and Auckland and Coromandel at level 4 for seven days, the event simply cannot go as planned. The rest of the country will also enter level 4 at 11:59 p.m. tonight for a three-day period. The news devastated an already struggling industry, with organizers rushing to try and find alternative dates and venues. Dame Pieter Stewart, CEO and Founder of NZFW, expressed the immense disappointment of the designers and teams behind this iconic event. “It is disappointing for our designers who put so much work into the shows that will be presented next week, the buyers, the production teams, the models, the partners and all the New Zealanders that we have had to postpone Fashion. New Zealand Week because of immediate containment. “Of course, health and safety must come first and we respect the decision made by our government.” However, Stewart added that the team are prepared and are working to find new dates. The reality is that we have always been mindful of the likelihood of another lockdown and are now actively working on hosting options for this iconic event as soon as possible. We will be able to share more details once we have made a decision, “she shared. Earlier this year, Stewart sold the event to businessman and entrepreneur Feroz Ali for an undisclosed amount. In a previous interview with the Herald Stewart, Fashion Week had been a “huge personal risk” for her. Covid-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event, leaving her with no income. NZFW advised ticket holders who wish to request a refund for purchased tickets to contact iTicket directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/disappointing-for-our-designers-new-zealand-fashion-week-postponed/H6DLOTBIW5UERVACMRJQZSPAPA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos