Katy Perry wears oversized sweatshirt dress in Beverly Hills after returning from vacation in Capri

Katy Perry wears an oversized sweatshirt dress with a puppy and a Birkin bag in Beverly Hills… after returning from a lush vacation in Capri
She was recently discovered on a luxury yacht and also starred in a gala while having a luxurious Italian vacation with her fiance and baby girl.
Corn Katy Perry While on an outing for a luxury session at the Beverly Hills Skin Care Clinic, he was seen in the state on Monday, trying to be very low-key. California..
NOT. Grammy The contestant, 36, wore an oversized mastic-colored sweatshirt dress that hung just above her knees.
Katie also wore a khaki green baseball cap. This was lowered completely just below the face so that only the eyes were barely visible.
Her blonde hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail.
She covered the rest of her face with a standard blue disposable surgical mask as the Delta variant continued to stalk people.
The teenage dream diva wore gold earrings and a gold chain around her neck.
She walked in Birkenstock style sandals in brown suede with gold buckles.
Star added a touch of class wearing a shiny magenta Hermes Birkin handle bag.
Under the other arm, she carried an adorable little brown poodle puppy.
Perry also strapped her phone to a black case that she carried across the body.
An American Idol judge recently attended a UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy with his partner Orlando Bloom.
She appeared on stage at the event and performed Moon River in a duet with John Legend.
The artist and his partner were also pictured vacationing on a yacht with their almost one-year-old daughter Daisy Dub.
Star Singer also posted a video to his Instagram account from the wine cellar, looking around a space filled with old wine bottles covered in dust in Italy.
In Gold Sequins: She also appeared on stage at the event, singing Moon River in a duet with John Legend.
