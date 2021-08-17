Fashion
England start campaign for T20 World Cup against West Indies | World Twenty20
England kick off their men’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies in a rematch of the 2016 final, which was won by the Windies in dramatic fashion.
Eoin Morgans’ side aim to add the sprint-format title to their 50-year-old crown, won in a thrilling final against New Zealand at the Lords in 2019. The T20 Men’s World Cup is going to be brilliant, a Morgan said via the International Cricket Council.
The level of T20 cricket around the world is improving exponentially and every nation has a chance to become world champion, added the England captain. It should be one of the closest and most competitive world tournaments yet and we can’t wait to get started.
England’s first match in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage takes place on 23 October in Dubai. Their second match takes place four days later in Abu Dhabi, against the preliminary group B finalists, either Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland or Bangladesh.
Australia are starting their campaign against South Africa and will face England on October 30 in Dubai, with the upcoming Ashes series set to add more spice to this meeting. Two days later, the men’s Morgans will face the Group A 1 prelims winners of Ireland, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka or Namibia in Sharjah.
A contest with South Africa at the same location concludes England’s Super 12 campaign, and the 2010 winners hope to advance to the semi-finals, which take place on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and November 11 in Dubai, the final. taking place in Dubai three days later.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/aug/17/cricket-mens-t20-world-cup-england-west-indies-fixtures-announced
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]