England start campaign for T20 World Cup against West Indies | World Twenty20





England kick off their men’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies in a rematch of the 2016 final, which was won by the Windies in dramatic fashion. Eoin Morgans’ side aim to add the sprint-format title to their 50-year-old crown, won in a thrilling final against New Zealand at the Lords in 2019. The T20 Men’s World Cup is going to be brilliant, a Morgan said via the International Cricket Council. The level of T20 cricket around the world is improving exponentially and every nation has a chance to become world champion, added the England captain. It should be one of the closest and most competitive world tournaments yet and we can’t wait to get started. Quick guide T20 World Cup Men 2021 Show Preliminary groups Group A: Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka. Group B: Oman (host group), Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Scotland. Matches played from October 17 to 22; the first two of each group move on to Super 12. Super 12 Group 1: Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies + Winner of group A, vice-champion of group B Group 2: Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan + Winner of group B, vice-champion of group A Matches played between October 23 and November 8; the first two of each group advance to the semi-finals. Thank you for your opinion. England’s first match in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage takes place on 23 October in Dubai. Their second match takes place four days later in Abu Dhabi, against the preliminary group B finalists, either Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland or Bangladesh. Australia are starting their campaign against South Africa and will face England on October 30 in Dubai, with the upcoming Ashes series set to add more spice to this meeting. Two days later, the men’s Morgans will face the Group A 1 prelims winners of Ireland, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka or Namibia in Sharjah. A contest with South Africa at the same location concludes England’s Super 12 campaign, and the 2010 winners hope to advance to the semi-finals, which take place on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and November 11 in Dubai, the final. taking place in Dubai three days later. Group 2 is made up of India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. The tournament, which was supposed to take place in India but has been moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, officially begins on October 17 with preliminary group matches. Hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea have the honor of starting the tournament with a Group B match at 2 p.m. (10 a.m. GMT) that day before Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in that group, do not compete later in the evening at 6 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT). Scotland will also face Papua New Guinea on October 19 and face Oman two days later, with the top two teams in the group qualifying for the Super 12 stage. In Group A, Ireland will face the Netherlands. Low on October 18 before facing Sri Lanka and Namibia. Quick guide How can I subscribe to sports news alerts? Show Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play Store on Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you are using the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Activate sports notifications. Thank you for your opinion. Australia was due to host the T20 World Cup in 2020, but the Covid-19 epidemic has set that tournament back by two years, with the 2021 event remaining in its intended place. It’s been five years since last year, when Carlos Brathwaite scored four consecutive sixes in the final to help West Indies win in Kolkata.

