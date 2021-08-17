Garden of Elements Fashion Show debuts in Shreveport on August 21





The designers of the “Gardenof Elements” fashion show were commissioned to present collections on the theme of the four elements of nature: earth, air, fire, water and the accent theme, time. Each piece will present the designers’ interpretation of the theme and the essence of the elements. , highlighted by the models of the parade. The original clothes created by regional designers will be showcased in a fashion show this month. ALH Modeling, LLC will host its first fashion show, Garden of Elements from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on August 21 at Asian Gardens, located at 800 Texas Ave. in downtown Shreveport. The evening will begin with a cocktail leading to the pre-show presentation and then to the fashion show. The designers of Garden of Elements are Tiffany Wright Designs, Little Fashion Guy (Dallas, Texas), Make it Nasty LLC (Arlington, Texas), Javan Hidaka (Arlington, Texas), Jaylon Richard (Shreveport), Michael Anthony (Minden), Dadrian Ruiz (Dallas, Texas) and V. Lynn Creations (Gary, Indiana). Following:Louisiana documentary on the art of Clementine Hunter, The Story of Life debuts on LPB Following:Discover the 20 finalist films, the chefs on their way to the Prize Fest in 2021 ALH Modeling, LLC is a Shreveport-based modeling agency. The organizers invite the public and professionals from the beauty, art and fashion industry to attend. We wanted to do something big enough to spread recognition for our city, said ALH Model owner Adreana Harvey. Which is awesome enough to have people travel for entertainment, (an) amazing fashion show. We put so much planning and goals into what we think locals and travelers alike will be in awe. Tickets for the event cost $ 15 for general admission, $ 30 for Premier VIP admission and $ 60 for Grand VIP admission. General admission tickets provide access to cocktail hour, pre-show and fashion show. The Premier VIP comes with the addition of prominent seats for the fashion show. The Grand VIP ticket enhances the experience with the aforementioned benefits, as well as a free cocktail and access to the catered buffet. Specialty cocktails will be provided by Brandezvous Productions. Live entertainment from the pre-show will feature local performers including Rabbi Recc, Justen Jackson, DC, Serene and Zamiracle. Black Ice Dance Team with BE Dance Studio owner Brittany Pier will present a special performance. If you are going to What: Garden of Elements Fashion Show Where: Asian Gardens, 800 Texas Ave., downtown Shreveport When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. August 21 Cost: $ 15 general, $ 30 premium, $ 60 VIP Info: Information on ticketing, sales and sponsorship is available at alhmodelingllc.com/garden-of-elements. For more information, call 318-470-5830. For updates, follow the Facebook event page.

