Fashion
Lily Collins is the face of Cartier’s Clash Unlimited collection | Community
Lily Collins is the new face of Cartier’s Clash [Un]limited collection and the Double C de Cartier handbag.
The ‘Emily in Paris’ star – who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins – admitted it looked like a full time to land the role at the luxury French fashion house, as her actress mother Jill Tavelman wore their watches. for men and she has always admired timepieces.
She said: “My mother always wore Cartier men’s watches when I was growing up.
I remember loving her oversized look on her wrist and then for my 18th birthday she gave me a watch, saying she would be with me my whole life.
I just have these family memories associated with the house.
The 32-year-old actress added to WWD: It was like being part of this evolution of my growth, it was like an organic relationship that has been with me for so many years, but I never imagined that I ‘would officially be part of it. of the family.
The next collection, which is an extension of the Clash de Cartier collection launched in 2019, features revisited fine jewelry, including spiked rings, bracelets and earrings in white gold, onyx, diamonds and amethyst, as well as two timepieces.
Arnaud Carrez, international director of marketing and communications at Cartier, praised the star of “Love, Rosie” – who recently finished filming the second series of the Netflix hit “Emily in Paris” – for daring to be ” different “with its style.
He commented: When it came to expressing the duality of The Clash [Un]limited jewelry, Lily Collins was the obvious choice.
Unique and committed, Lily Collins embodies a new generation of artists who dare to reveal their different facets, sometimes classic and elegant, sometimes creative, sometimes even extravagant. In short, people who don’t limit themselves.
The capsule collection is slated for release next month.
Sources
2/ https://www.southernminn.com/around_the_web/community/article_dc227945-8b11-5428-8a3d-45ead9d42579.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]