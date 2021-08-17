Plus size fashion retailer with a change of name; open independent stores





Altard State is improving its game in fashion for mid and tall women. The young womenswear retailer changed the name from its The A’Beautiful Soul brand,which offers sizes 10 to 24, in Arula. The new name means “shining like the sun, shining and filled with grace”. Arula’s ethics are “Inspired by beauty,” the company said. We value our customers above all else, and what we’ve heard from them is that the old name had negative implications, and that’s not what we want our customers to feel, ”said Dana Seguin , Marketing Director of Arula. “We always want our customers to feel beautiful, inspired and elated in every way, and we know that words matter. After reflecting on these comments, we realized that we needed a new name, one that more accurately reflects what we stand for. “ There are currently 17 Arula display cases attached to Altard State stores. Stores offer an immersive experience designed to engage the senses of the customer and raise the bar formedium and large size purchases.As a brand, Arula said she aspires to help her customers leave the store feeling better than when they walked in. The company described its client as a 25-35 year old woman who wants to be seen for her beauty, has a passion for giving back and has a love of fashion. Altar’d State plans to develop the Arula brand and expand it into new markets. The retailer plans to launch a standalone Arula store in October, with more locations to follow. Online, Arula seeks to deliver an experience that buyers can connect to anywhere with models of varying sizes, easy equipment tools, and top-notch customer service that he believes will set the brand apart. “This brand started with the heart,” said Aaron Walters, president and CEO of Altar’d State, Arula and Vow’d (the company’s wedding brand). “I have memories of growing up shopping with my mom and seeing her collapse and cry that I could never find anything to wear. It struck me and inspired us to create some great options. for those who haven’t had one in the past. Sixty-seven percent of women only have 3% of floor space in malls, and we’re going to change that. “ Founded in 2009, Altard State operates 120 sites in 37 states. The company is an advocate for the relationship between retail and goodwill through efforts ranging from donations in local communities to a generous volunteer program for associates to funding global child-focused initiatives that support children. social development efforts in underserved areas of Peru. [Read More: Breakout Retailers]

