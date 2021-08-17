Tasmanian-era fashion enthusiasts bring back styles and make new friendships

From heavy petticoats and restrictive corsets for women, to panties and ruffled blouses for men, there are some fashions that people think are best left in the past.

However, Hobartian Claire Wong is determined to bring them back to the present.

Key points: Hobart lawyer Claire Wong wears historical-inspired clothing and makes several of her outfits

Ms. Wong is one of a group of people who share a passion for vintage clothing.

The group provides a social bond for its members, as well as a treat for tourists visiting historic Tasmanian towns.

“My approach to fashion is almost exclusively of historical or historical inspiration,” she said.

“Since I was little, I have always loved history. From medieval to the 1950s.”

When not at her legal work, Ms. Wong wears loose skirts and maxi dresses inspired by historical periods, including the Regency and Victorian eras.

The history buff makes most of the outfits herself.

Most of Claire Wong’s materials come from operations stores. ( ABC News: Maren Preuss )

“There are a lot of details that go into it, the crease here, the crease there, a cut in a particular way or a butt roll that adds padding to the hips, it plays with the human form in a really interesting way. “, Ms. Wong mentioned.

“And textiles can be so beautiful and I really love natural fibers, wools and silks are so comfortable to wear.”

Ms. Wong scours thrift stores looking for old curtains, doona blankets, and even 80s taffeta dresses to turn into clothes.

“As soon as I could pick out my own clothes I would go to op stores and find things and always look for historical inspiration or historical potential for an item,” she said.

“And then I would modify it to fit or deconstruct it to make it more historic in one way or another.”

Claire Wong makes several of her outfits herself. ( ABC News: Maren Preuss )

In town in their ‘finery’

Ms. Wong is one of a group of people who share a passion for period clothing and regularly visit historic towns in Tasmania.

They walk the streets, enjoy scones in tea rooms and watch dances.

The group offers a creative outlet and an important social bond.

The members of the group choose outfits from various eras and styles. ( ABC News: Selina Ross )

For the oldest member, Peter Fielding, it was a lifeline.

“I have terminal cancer, I’m 19 out of four months, so I bow to these lovely people, they’ve helped me a lot,” he said.

“Your heart skips a beat every time you see all these lovely people in their finery.”

Corsets “not as uncomfortable as people think”

Dawn Clarke is another member of the group who creates her own outfits “from the skin”.

“[The clothes]feel more feminine, ”she said.

“People have this perception of corsets, but they’re not as uncomfortable as you might think, especially when they’re made for your own body.

“It’s a bit of a fantasy, I guess.

Tourists often stop group members to take photos.

“I really appreciate it because it gives us the chance to do something different and people really love it,” Ms. Clarke said.

“People are responding very well.”

Fashion lovers have been a hit with tourists. ( ABC News: Selina Ross )

Nurse Cathy Jenkins makes hats.

“There’s something about the fact that you have to wear a somewhat drab and boring uniform to work that really makes it special for us when we get dressed,” she said.

Ms Jenkins said the group hosted people who wore a range of styles.

“We have people like Claire who dress in 1700s style, we also have people who love steampunk and they can join us too,” she said.

“I think we do a bit for tourism in Tasmania and people seem to really enjoy it.”