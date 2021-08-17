Fashion
Ethnic outfit ideas for men to prepare for the next holiday season
The holiday season is fast approaching. This means an increase in traditional outfits, new clothes, candy and delicacies, gifts and more! This season always brings the best opportunity to refresh and flaunt ethnic wardrobe corners, and dress our best. However, there is a common misconception that traditional ethnic clothing for men is too boring and predictable. Quite the contrary, men’s clothing can also be as opulent, luxurious and as women’s clothing!
Ethnic clothing for men isn’t limited to solid colors and supposedly manly jackets – there is a plethora of options to choose from! From geometric prints and vibrant flowers to intricate embroidery and metallic colors, men’s party wear this season is far from mundane! Here are some of our favorites that you can shop around and look dapper during this year’s festivities!
Do it big, do it right, and do it in style.
Fred astaire
1. Color pop
If extravagant details and too many layers aren’t really your cup of tea, you can even elevate the regular kurta pajama style with a pop of color! Men’s clothing in general is dominated by traditional dark and supposedly manly hues like black, royal blue, gray, green and others. Give old school a touch in your subtle way with these brightly colored kurtas!
Jompers Mustard Embroidered Kurta with White Pajamas
Beige Churidar with Manyavar Maroon Kurta
Manthan Blue Jacquard Weave Straight Kurta
2. Opulent and contrasting prints
When we think of festive clothing, gold often comes to mind. When native floral embroidery meets golden hues and an intense contrast to navy blue, they create an extravagant style that will make you look and feel like a king!
Manyavar Navy and Gold Embroidered Kurta with Churidar
3. Minimalist prints
Minimalism, once widely associated with Western clothing, has now made its mark in traditional Indian fashion. For the suave gentleman with a high street style score, ethnic clothing has been made more chic and modern with clean, abstract geometric prints and delicate floral prints!
House of Pataudi Beige Woven Jashn Kurta
See the green and white Kurta pajamas
4. Declaration of Nehru jackets
These mandarin collar sleeveless jackets, typically worn down to the hips and over a kurta, have become a staple in every man’s wardrobe. Monochrome outfits can look extremely stylish with typical outfits, but maybe it’s time to spruce up traditional looks with trendy Nehru jackets! From floral to abstract, wear them in simple, neutral tones for an offbeat touch!
Manyavar Jacket Cream Kurta Churidar and Pastel Nehru
Benstoke Black Dupion Kurta Pajamas and Jacket Floral Nehru
Anouk plain black and white kurta pants and Nehru jacket
